ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DBV Technologies S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DBV Technologies S.A. (“DBV Technologies” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DBVT ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DBV Technologies disclosed on December 19, 2018, that the Company had withdrawn its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Viaskin Peanut in children between four and eleven years old after discussions between the Company and the FDA. The Company stated, “although the agency did not reference any medical or clinical questions with the submission of Viaskin Peanut, the FDA did communicate that the level of detail with regards to data on manufacturing and quality controls was insufficient in the BLA.” Based on this news, shares of DBV Technologies fell by almost 60% on December 20, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at brian@schallfirm.com .

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

310-301-3335

Cell: 424-303-1964

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com