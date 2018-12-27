Primoris Services Corporation Announces Electrical T&D Award Valued Over $28 Million

DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced a new Master Service Agreement (“MSA”) with a major utility customer with an anticipated value of approximately $28 million. The contract was secured by Primoris T&D, part of the Transmission and Distribution segment.

The award is a 28-month agreement for electrical distribution services in Indiana.

Work performed under the MSA includes construction and maintenance services for the client's Electrical Overhead Distribution Infrastructure. Under the MSA, Primoris T&D will also provide outage and emergency restoration services as needed.

While the agreement does not obligate the customer to award Primoris a specific dollar amount, our discussions with the customer and our history with similar clients form the basis for our anticipated value.

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest publicly traded specialty construction and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end-markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Growing both organically and through acquisitions, the Company’s national footprint now extends nearly nationwide and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com .

Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, those described in this press release and those detailed in the "Risk Factors" section and other portions of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

