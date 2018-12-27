27/12/2018 22:29:01

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Completes $8.0 Million Subordinated Debt Offering

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: QNTO) (the “Company”), the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank (the “Bank”) announced the completion of a private offering of $8.0 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due December 31, 2028 (the “Notes”) to certain qualified institutional buyers and institutional accredited investors on December 27, 2018.  The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including for the provision of additional liquidity and working capital.  The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for the Company for regulatory capital purposes.

The Notes will initially bear interest at a rate of 6.50% per annum until December 31, 2023, with interest during this period payable quarterly in arrears.  From December 31, 2023 until the maturity date or early redemption date, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an annual floating rate equal to three-month LIBOR, plus 375.2 basis points, with interest during this period payable quarterly in arrears.  The indebtedness evidenced by the Notes, including principal and interest, is unsecured and subordinate and junior in right to payment to general and secured creditors of the Company and depositors of the Bank.

Robert T. Strong, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are pleased to announce the completion of our $8.0 million subordinated debt offering as well as the positive response to this transaction which will support our future strategic growth plans.  Our Company has seen tremendous growth and success since its initial public offering in 2007, and we believe that we are well positioned to pursue future growth following this offering.”

Ambassador Financial Group, Inc., served as sole placement agent for the offering.  Silver, Freedman, Taff & Tiernan LLP served as legal counsel to the Company, and Barley Snyder LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agent.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for the Quaint Oak Family of Companies.  Quaint Oak Bank, is a Pennsylvania-chartered stock savings bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Its subsidiary companies include Quaint Oak Abstract, LLC, Quaint Oak Insurance Agency, LLC, Quaint Oak Mortgage, LLC and Quaint Oak Real Estate, LLC.  Quaint Oak Bank is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania and the Quaint Oak Family of Companies conduct business through two regional offices located in the Delaware Valley and Lehigh Valley markets along with a New Britain Township location. 

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.”  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc.

Robert T. Strong, President and Chief Executive Officer

(215) 364-4059

27783-3.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
38
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
29
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
21 Dec
VELO
Min dag med grovvalsede Jeg begyndte dagen med de grovvalsede havregryn, men fandt så ud af, at der..
24
21 Dec
BAVA
Når nu Pengekom's nyhed før ikke rigtig fængede, så er der måske noget her, der vil:   De amerikansk..
18
21 Dec
VELO
Vi er alle forskellige og det er jo skønt, at der kan være plads til både daytradere og FA folk. Det..
17
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
15
24 Dec
 
Stop nu den debat. Den hører ikke til her! God jul.
14
23 Dec
 
Ca.   400.000 ikke vestlige koster 33.000 millioner. ca. 83.000 pr.stk.   Ca. 5.200.000 danskere + v..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline and Extended Class Period in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc.
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Allergan plc. and Certain Officers – AGN
4
BREAKING: FPC Challenges Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, Trump Admin. “Bump-Stock” Ban, in Federal Lawsuit Filed Today by Supreme Court Attorneys Goldstein & Russell, P.C.
5
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:34
Maiden Holdings Announces Completion of Sale of Maiden Reinsurance North America, Inc.
22:29
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Completes $8.0 Million Subordinated Debt Offering
22:28
Dr. Samuel Hahn Opens Plastic Surgery Center in Baltimore
22:19
DENTSPLY SIRONA, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
22:05
Merus Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2018 and Provides Business Update
22:03
Enstar Completes the Acquisition of Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business
22:00
Encana completes sale of non-core San Juan asset; reaffirms commitment to $1.25 billion share buyback in 2019
21:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.
21:48
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 December 2018 22:55:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-27 23:55:19 - 2018-12-27 22:55:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY