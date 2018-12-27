27/12/2018 05:00:00

ScientiaMobile Image CDN Reduces Payload by 69 Percent for eCommerce Site Sporter.com

RESTON, Va., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScientiaMobile’s image Content Delivery Network (CDN), ImageEngine, helped increase the business of United Arab Emirates platform, Sporter.com, by reducing image payload by 69 percent and accelerating page load time by 33 percent.

Sporter.com is a nutrition and supplements eCommerce website that delivers to customers in the Middle East and North Africa. As a company that is solely reliant on online sales, Sporter.com knows that decreasing their page load time is critical for attracting and keeping shoppers on their site.

“In the Middle East, if you are sending a large image to a mobile phone and scaling it on the client side, and the user is on a slow mobile connection, then the slow performance will make people bounce. Most of our customers are using mobile in a region with few POPs, so reducing image size without reducing quality is critical. ImageEngine helped us with that,” said Azzam Jarad, Chief Technology Officer at Sporter.com. After implementing ImageEngine by ScientiaMobile along with other website optimizations, Sporter.com received several benefits to their eCommerce business including technological and business-related. Here is what they found:

Business Benefits

  • Increased Revenue by 34 percent

  • Decreased CDN Costs by 69 percent

  • Streamlined Image Management, saving 90 percent

Technology Benefits

  • Decreased Image Payload by 69 percent per month

  • Decreased Load Time by 33 percent or 3.37 seconds

The ImageEngine Solution

Sporter.com tested ImageEngine’s resizing CDN service to address their image acceleration challenges. ImageEngine is unique because it seamlessly combines three services. ImageEngine leverages:

  1. ScientiaMobile’s WURFL device detection to identify the devices coming to a website. Once detected, ImageEngine uses intelligence about the device to drive image resizing and compression.

  2. ImageEngine leverages this device information to automatically resize, convert, and compress images in real-time. It resizes only when images are requested. ImageEngine also caches images, so there is no need to resize them for subsequent requests from identical devices.

  3. ImageEngine uses its global CDN with device-aware edge servers. This means that ImageEngine’s logic is pushed to the edge of its global network with more than 40 POPs. Images are cached as close to customers as possible, averaging a 65 percent faster web page download time.

About Sporter.com 

Addicted to sports, dedicated to athletes, and up-to-date with the latest sport supplements to provide our sporters with top notch brands, that’s who we are.

Based in UAE, licensed to “Sport For All” in the Middle East & North Africa, and extending our existence in the GCC; our operations are located in state of the art warehouses across multiple countries, where we will be glad to fulfill your order from the nearest warehouse in order to provide the fastest delivery along with the maximum availability and amazing prices.

Sporter.com is an online eCommerce website that provides a user-friendly, convenient, and price-effective sport store to deliver original, authentic and high quality sport-based products through a secured and hassle-free platform.

Sporter is an online platform that offers muscle-building, protein, pre-workout, and weight gaining supplements--a one stop shop for sports.

About ScientiaMobile

ScientiaMobile helps enterprises increase their profitability by improving their mobile user experience through device detection and image optimization. ScientiaMobile’s WURFL device detection is the most accurate and expansive device detection solution in the world with over 55,000 devices, 99 percent accuracy, unparalleled API speed, and world-class ticketed support. ScientiaMobile’s ImageEngine smart CDN is the only solution in the market that combines proactive device detection with image optimization and CDN capabilities. With customers such as Google and Amazon, ScientiaMobile continues to lead the mobile device intelligence market and leverage their core competency to expand into new markets.

Press Contact for ScientiaMobile:

Bethany Libus, MBA

Marketing Manager

bethany@scientiamobile.com

+1 703 310 6650 x118

