27/12/2018 19:13:21

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)

Related content
18:10 - 
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announ..
21 Dec - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AxoGen, In..
20 Dec - 
AxoGen Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces F..

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers AxoGen, Inc. ("AxoGen" or the “Company") (NASDAQ: AXGN). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/axgn.

The investigation concerns whether AxoGen and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments reported that “[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company’s consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices.” The article continued to state that “allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company’s definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.” Following this news, AxoGen stock dropped $6.17 per share, or roughly 22%, to close at $21.36 on December 18, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased AxoGen shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/axgn. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:13 AXGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)
18:10 AXGN
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AxoGen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21 Dec AXGN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages AXGN Investors to Contact the Firm
20 Dec AXGN
AxoGen Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
06 Dec AXGN
AxoGen Announces Avance® Nerve Graft Recipient Selected to Ride on Donate Life Rose Parade® Float
19 Nov AXGN
AxoGen Advances its Platform for Nerve Repair at Annual Analyst and Investor Day
09 Nov AXGN
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for AxoGen, Spirit Realty Capital, e.l.f. Beauty, Minerva Neurosciences, Par Pacific, and Calithera Biosciences — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
06 Nov AXGN
AxoGen to Host Third Annual Analyst and Investor Day on November 19, 2018
29 Oct AXGN
AxoGen, Inc. Reports 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results
29 Oct AXGN
Avance® Nerve Graft Receives Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline and Extended Class Period in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc.
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Allergan plc. and Certain Officers – AGN
4
BREAKING: FPC Challenges Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, Trump Admin. “Bump-Stock” Ban, in Federal Lawsuit Filed Today by Supreme Court Attorneys Goldstein & Russell, P.C.
5
MKS Instruments Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Related stock quotes

AxoGen Inc 18.62 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:28
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. Hires New CEO/President
19:23
Church of Scientology Participated in Happy Thanksgiving Honoring Community Service
19:22
ELBIT IMAGING LTD. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL BUYBACK OF NOTES SERIES I
19:22
ELBIT IMAGING ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF DELISTING DETERMINATION FROM NASDAQ STAFF; COMPANY TO REQUEST HEARING
19:19
Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization: The Inside Look at Florida’s Foster Care System
19:16
Rheumatology Community Urges CMS to Proceed with Caution When Considering IPI Drug Pricing Model
19:15
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY)
19:13
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)
18:58
NX Uranium, Inc. Announces New Management

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 December 2018 19:51:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-27 20:51:17 - 2018-12-27 19:51:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY