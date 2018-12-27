SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers AxoGen, Inc. ("AxoGen" or the “Company") (NASDAQ: AXGN). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/axgn.

The investigation concerns whether AxoGen and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments reported that “[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company’s consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices.” The article continued to state that “allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company’s definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.” Following this news, AxoGen stock dropped $6.17 per share, or roughly 22%, to close at $21.36 on December 18, 2018.

