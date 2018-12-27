SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (“Motorcar Parts” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: MPAA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2018, Motorcar Parts announced that filing would be delayed for its fiscal second quarter Form 10-Q while it evaluates its accounting policies for new business contracts.

On this news, Motorcar Part’s share price fell by more than 20% to close at $17.20 per share on November 9, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/motorcar-parts-of-america-inc-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

