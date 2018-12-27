27/12/2018 21:59:34

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (“Motorcar Parts” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: MPAA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2018, Motorcar Parts announced that filing would be delayed for its fiscal second quarter Form 10-Q while it evaluates its accounting policies for new business contracts. 

On this news, Motorcar Part’s share price fell by more than 20% to close at $17.20 per share on November 9, 2018. To  obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/motorcar-parts-of-america-inc-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

