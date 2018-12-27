27/12/2018 20:41:27

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Selects Name & Logo Under Which it will Brand its Cannabis Infused Chewing Gum Product Line

New York, NY, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), engaged in building its business through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today announced that the Company has selected the name under which it will brand its cannabis infused chewing gum product line.  The Company has also retained a talented graphic artist to complete its product logo as well as the artistic design for its product line label.  The Company will publicly disclose its name and logo, shortly after the execution of a major manufacturing agreement.

The Company has been working with great diligence to negotiate the final terms of the above-referenced major manufacturing agreement.  As part of this process, the Company focused on the following issues: procuring a manufacturer with great industry experience, with built-in quality control systems, with product liability insurance policy, with legal confirmation as to the ability to lawfully sell the product throughout the entire U.S. market, with kosher certification process, and with the ability to increase capacity if necessary.

The Company expects that it will execute this manufacturing agreement within the very near term and will disclose such to shareholders as soon as practicable.

AN IMPORTANT COMMITMENT:  The Company wishes to confirm to its shareholders, that at all times, it will remain in compliance with both U.S. Federal and individual State rules and regulations & laws that govern this sector.  At the same time, the Company will be constantly monitoring the legal landscape which may experience material change(s), at any point in the future.       

Studies have shown that a chewing gum product may provide a superior delivery method for distributing its key active ingredients (such as CBD), in comparison to other oral dosage forms, such as: pills, capsules, beverages, and gummies.  As an individual chews gum, the CBD is released from the gum quickly and is absorbed by the Oral Mucosa, rather than the Digestive System.  Bypassing the Digestive Tract allows the CBD to maintain its inherent bioavailability, and it also means that the CBD gets absorbed by the body – substantially faster than other forms of Oral Ingestion.  Studies have also shown that CBD that is swallowed as capsules, beverages, gummies or edibles delivers less than 10% of the CBD shown on each respective label.  With CBD Infused Chewing Gum, an individual can get relief for aches and pains in rapid time, and at a dose that is potentially strong enough to make a noticeable difference, and delivered cost effectively without wasting the majority of the CBD consumed. 

About Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is engaged in building business through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities/equity investments. The Company is currently evaluating potential acquisition candidates, as previously disclosed, to create lasting shareholder value. Additionally, the Company is working diligently to identify potential opportunities to generate revenue and leverage its considerable resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model.  Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

CONTACT INFORMATION

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY  10022

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email:  sshaw@tauriga.com

cell # (917) 796 9926

www.tauriga.com

