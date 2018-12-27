ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

27th December, 2018

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 27thDecember 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of “A” shares purchased Highest price paid (GBp) Lowest price paid (GBp) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Venue December 27, 2018 1,605,699 2286.50 2225.00 2252.45 LSE December 27, 2018 477,436 2287.50 2235.00 2256.07 Cboe Europe Equities (CXE) December 27, 2018 504,390 2289.00 2224.50 2243.62 Cboe Europe Equities (BXE)

These share purchases form part of the second tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the second tranche of its share buyback programme on November 1, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from November 1, 2018 up to and including January 28, 2019.