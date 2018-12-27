UPDATE: Diet Doc Explains Why Intermittent Fasting is Best Option To Prevent Weight Gain During Holidays

Anchorage, AK, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season reaches its peak, most restricted calorie or modified eating plans are going out the window. Delicious seasonal meals and pastries are all around us, making any weight loss progress made this year tough to keep. Nationally recognized telemedicine weight loss specialists at Diet Doc offer a great, non-diet option to help keep those pounds in check until the new year; intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting is by no means a new method to shed pounds, but it’s often overlooked in lieu of calorie counting and restricted food choices. Dr. Tom Burns of Diet Doc wants to remind dieters that, “Intermittent fasting isn’t a diet, rather, it is a meal timing plan.” He continues, “The key is to focus on a specific period of time at which you are abstaining from food and from calories in general for a set period of time.” Basically, fasting occurs for an extended period of no food or calorie consumption, followed by a period of time or window where eating is allowed.

So why is intermittent fasting a better option this time of year than going on a traditional diet? Dr. Burns says, “There are huge physical benefits! The biggest for most people is dramatic fat loss, all while maintaining muscle.” Since intermittent fasting doesn’t restrict certain foods, you can indulge in your favorite holiday meals during a specific time window. As long as you can balance this out with optimal periods of fasting, you can not only lose weight but increase muscle tone, muscle density, and derive other general benefits like improving your vascular function which can improve your look, hair, nails, and skin. There are all kinds of benefits simply because of the nutrient uptake that occurs.

Dr. Burns states that there are also physiological functions which occur mainly because of the release of catecholamines (adrenaline, dopamine, norepinephrine) that allow your body to tap into fat stores and preserve muscle. “When you go without eating for an extended period of time, this allows your body to start tapping into its fat reserve,” he says. “The cool thing is you have a lot of hormone functions that are preventing you from burning up or losing muscle. So, you get all the benefits of fat loss, without losing lean muscle.”

One of the biggest issues with fasting, is that people tend to overthink and complicate matters. To get beyond the intricacies and come up with an intermittent fasting plan that offers all the health benefits you deserve, Dr. Burns recommends that curious dieters contact Diet Doc for one-on-one guidance with a certified weight loss doctor and nutritionist who can create a customized plan for your needs, and provide powerful prescriptions such as appetite suppressants and emotional eating stabilizers for rapid weight loss results.

Interested in what medical weight loss can do for you? New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDoc’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDoc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

