Weyland Tech Provides Update Regarding Issuance of Weyland AtoZ Pay Spin-Off Shares

New York, NY, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Weyland Tech Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL) (“Weyland” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s transfer agent has commenced issuing the Weyland AtoZ Pay Inc. (“WAI”) spin-off shares based on the beneficial owner lists submitted by the various banks/brokers with positions in WEYL as of the spin-off record date. As indicated in the last update, shareholders will be receiving their WAI account statements from the transfer agent via email, or alternative delivery methods, if a valid email address was not available.
All shareholders should expect to receive their WAI account statements from the transfer agent by December 28th. If you held your WEYL shares in “street name” through a bank/broker as of the spin-off record date and you do not receive your WAI account statement from the transfer agent by December 28th, the Company has made available in the “Investor” section of its website a “Notice of Failure to Receive Spin-Off Account Statement” form which will allow you to notify the Company accordingly. We urge all such shareholders who do not receive their WAI account statement to utilize this form when notifying the Company. The following banks/brokers submitted beneficial owner lists with the following positions in WEYL as of the spin-off record date:
Participant #
Bank/Broker
WEYL Beneficial Owner List Position (as of Record Date)
|756
|AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT SERVICES INC.
|507
|158
|APEX CLEARING CORPORATION
|223,440
|5043
|BMO NESBITT BURNS-CDS
|3,465
|2787
|BNP PARIBAS-NY BRANCH-CUSTODY-CLIENT ASSETS
|1,197,585
|701
|CETERA INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC
|90,000
|164
|CHARLES SCHWAB & COMPANY, INC.
|445,217
|908
|CITIBANK, NA
|14,494
|52
|COR CLEARING LLC
|11,685
|385
|E*TRADE SECURITIES LLC
|364,121
|5040
|FIDELITY CLEARING CANADA LLC-CDS
|18,004
|5058
|HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC-CDS
|5,300
|279
|HILLTOP SECURITIES INC.
|19,128
|534
|INTERACTIVE BROKERS RETAIL EQUITY CLEARING
|495,873
|750
|INTL FCSTONE FINANCIAL INC.
|13,101
|374
|JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC
|37,951
|902
|JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, NA
|2,000
|352
|JP MORGAN SECURITIES LLC/JPMC
|15,009
|5071
|LEEDE JONES GABLE
|0
|75
|LPL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|3
|5029
|MACKIE RESEARCH CAPITAL CORPORATION-CDS
|1
|287
|MARSCO INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|2,000
|161
|MERRILL LYNCH PIERCE FENNER & SMITH
|2,087
|5198
|MERRILL LYNCH PIERCE FENNER & SMITH-SAFEKEEPING
|96,463
|8862
|MERRILL LYNCH PIERCE FENNER & SMITH-8862 MLPF&S TS SUB
|21,367
|15
|MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC
|24,807
|226
|NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC (FIDELITY)
|490,387
|2669
|NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY
|701
|571
|OPPENHEIMER & CO., INC.
|17,568
|443
|PERSHING LLC
|993,320
|725
|RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES INC.
|57,585
|5002
|RBC/DOMNION SECURITIES INC.-CDS
|56,300
|235
|RBC CAPITAL MARKETS LLC
|387,511
|5011
|SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.-CDS
|43,427
|445
|STOCKCROSS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
|2,513
|188
|TD AMERITRADE CLEARING INC.
|1,515,355
|5036
|TD WATERHOUSE CANADA INC.-CDS
|160,282
|221
|UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
|1,000
62
|VANGUARD MARKETING CORPORATION
|16,215
|8199
|WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC-P3
|5,100
|141
|WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC
|3,037
|283
|WILSON-DAVIS & CO., INC.
|76,477
|
TOTAL
6,930,386
The following banks/brokers have not yet submitted beneficial owner lists in connection with the spin-off and, accordingly have not been issued WAI account statements from the transfer agent for any spin-off entitlements they, or their beneficial owners, may have.
Participant #
Bank/Broker
WEYL Beneficial Owner List Position (as of Record Date)
|8072
|ALPINE SECURITIES CORPORATION
|1
|901
|BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
|415,603
|10
|BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO.
|5
|5046
|CANACORD GENUITY CORP-CDS
|1
|696
|CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO.
|650
|5099
|CDS CLEARING AND DEPOSITORY SERVICES INC.
|5,002
|5030
|CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC-CDS
|4
|2170
|COMMERCE BANK
|1
|5083
|CREDENTIAL SECURITIES INC-CDS
|1
|873
|ELECTRONIC TRANSACTION CLEARING, INC.
|800
|8396
|HSBC BANK, USA, NA-CLEARING
|1
|824
|INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC
|2,000
|57
|EDWARD D. JONES & CO.
|1
|1970
|JP MORGAN CHASE BANK-EUROCLEAR
|1
|512
|LEK SECURITIES CORPORATION
|2,402
|2145
|MUFG UNION BANK, NA
|1
|5008
|NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC-CDS
|484
|5084
|QUESTRADE INC-CDS
|5,642
|997
|STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
|1
|2399
|STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY-DEUTSCHE BANK FRANKFURT
|1
|271
|TRADESTATION SECURITIES INC.
|156,310
|2622
|TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST COMPANY
|2
|295
|VIRTU AMERICAS LLC
|1,094
|595
|VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC
|1,750
TOTAL
591,758
If you owned shares of WEYL as of the spin-off record date through any of the above banks/brokers who have not yet submitted their beneficial owner list, you should urge them to submit their beneficial owner list, in accordance with the spin-off processing instructions, as soon as possible so you can receive your spin-off entitlement.
If any banks/brokers or shareholders have any questions regarding the above spin-off delivery procedures, they can direct those inquiries to the contact details below:
- Email: spin-off@weyland-tech.com
- Tel: 347.566.4334
About Weyland Tech Inc.
Weyland Tech is a global provider of mobile business applications. Its CreateApp platform offers a mobile presence to businesses in emerging markets, with partnerships on 3 continents and growing. This DIY mobile application platform, offered in 14 languages with over 35 integrated modules, enables small and medium sized businesses (“SMB’s”) to create native mobile applications (“apps”) for Apple’s iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background, empowering SMB’s to increase sales, reach more customers and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and efficient manner.
In May 2018, the Company expanded its portfolio to fintech applications with the launch of its AtozPay mobile payments platform. The mobile wallet launched in the worlds 4th most populous country, Indonesia, and is already experiencing rapid growth in transactions taking place on the platform.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (https://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.
For further information contact:
Howard Gostfrand
American Capital Ventures, Inc.
President
Office: 305-918-7000
Email: hg@amcapventures.com
www.amcapventures.com
Weyland Tech .png