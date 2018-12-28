28/12/2018 12:25:00

Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within General Motors, RE/MAX, Genworth Financial, Merck & Co., Aerojet Rocketdyne, and Fluor — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX), Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), and Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

GM DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GM

RMAX DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RMAX

GNW DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GNW

MRK DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MRK

AJRD DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AJRD

FLR DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FLR

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX), Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), and Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY (GM) REPORT OVERVIEW

General Motors' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, General Motors reported revenue of $35,791.00MM vs $33,623.00MM (up 6.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.77 vs -$2.06. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, General Motors reported revenue of $145,588.00MM vs $149,184.00MM (down 2.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.65 vs $6.12. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.65. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.82 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full General Motors Company (GM) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GM

-----------------------------------------

RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. (RMAX) REPORT OVERVIEW

RE/MAX's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, RE/MAX reported revenue of $54.87MM vs $49.07MM (up 11.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.46 vs $0.21 (up 119.05%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, RE/MAX reported revenue of $195.93MM vs $176.30MM (up 11.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $1.27 (down 43.31%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.07 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RMAX

-----------------------------------------

GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC. (GNW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Genworth Financial's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Genworth Financial reported revenue of $2,143.00MM vs $2,215.00MM (down 3.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.29 vs $0.21 (up 38.10%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Genworth Financial reported revenue of $8,295.00MM vs $8,369.00MM (down 0.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.64 vs -$0.56. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.99 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GNW

-----------------------------------------

MERCK & CO., INC. (MRK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Merck & Co.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Merck & Co. reported revenue of $10,794.00MM vs $10,325.00MM (up 4.54%) and basic earnings per share $0.73 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Merck & Co. reported revenue of $40,122.00MM vs $39,807.00MM (up 0.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.88 vs $1.42 (down 38.03%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Based on 5 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.71 and is expected to report on February 1st, 2019.

To read the full Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MRK

-----------------------------------------

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC. (AJRD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aerojet Rocketdyne's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Aerojet Rocketdyne reported revenue of $498.80MM vs $484.10MM (up 3.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.85 vs $0.17 (up 400.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Aerojet Rocketdyne reported revenue of $1,877.20MM vs $1,761.30MM (up 6.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs $0.27. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.46 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AJRD

-----------------------------------------

FLUOR CORPORATION (FLR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fluor's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Fluor reported revenue of $4,657.96MM vs $4,941.63MM (down 5.74%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.55 vs $0.68 (down 19.12%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fluor reported revenue of $19,520.97MM vs $19,036.53MM (up 2.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.37 vs $2.02 (down 32.18%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.70. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.12 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Fluor Corporation (FLR) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FLR

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

