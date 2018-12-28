Bakhu Holdings, Corp. Announces Major Licensing Agreement for Cell Extraction of Phytocannabinoids

HARBOR CITY, CA, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bakhu Holdings, Corp. (OTC Pink: BKUH) today announced the signing of an agreement for the exclusive license of certain patents and intellectual property associated with technical information to produce phytocannabinoids for use in medical and wellness treatments.

The license is with Cell Science, Ltd., Republic of Cyprus, for the United States, Canada, Mexico, all countries in the Caribbean Sea and all other countries north of the Panama/Columbia border (including the entire nation of Panama) in exchange for 210,000,000 restricted shares of Common Stock of the Company.

This is the initial step in management’s business plan to investigate the strategic acquisition of cell extraction related licenses developed by others than can be converted into processes to be licensed to large companies for sale to the public.

“We believe that these patents and processes will give us an edge in the marketplace when combined with our investigative work into bioreactor laboratories,” according to Chief Executive Officer Tom Emmitt. “This process allows bio-engineers to control the process to mature and guide the development of cells with engineered constructs,” he said.

Bioreactors are culture systems that have been designed to alter basic physiological phenomena, such as: cell survival along with tissue structure, organization, mechanical properties and function. Bioreactors also ensure cell survival through adequate delivery of essential nutrients throughout the three-dimensional tissue engineered construct. Bioreactors can also guide tissue structure, organization and ultimate function through the application of chemical and mechanical stimuli.

Emmitt also said: “The general efficiencies of cell extraction are that the process can reduce the active ingredient from the host organic substance to assure purity levels and concentrations as opposed to the waste in cultivation and shipping of whole natural sources with the attendant shipping, storage, waste and shelf-life of organic products. The Company does not plan to manufacture, distribute or directly market such products since there are companies that are well-established to do so. Thus, the Company plans to only be burdened with research and development costs without attendant operational expenses of bringing products to the marketplace.”

The full SEC 8-K filing is on the Company’s website: www.bakhuholdings.com under the “Investors” tab.

About Bakhu Holdings, Corp.

Bakhu Holdings, Corp. (OTC Pink: BKUH) plans to acquire cell extraction related licenses for application in the medical and wellness fields. Company headquarters: 24328 Vermont Avenue, Suite 300, Harbor City, CA 90710. Phone: (310) 891-1959. Website: www.bakhuholdings.com .

Text: info@bakhuholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act. As a general matter, forward-looking statements may reflect our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business.

These statements may be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "believes", "outlook” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon our historical performance, current plans, estimates, expectations and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. The inclusion of this forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future and economic trends.

