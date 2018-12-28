28/12/2018 21:23:32

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) and Encourages NVFY Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
27 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC A..
26 Dec - 
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announ..
17 Dec - 
Nova LifeStyle Subsidiary iDesign Technology Won Top Mi..

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) securities between December 3, 2015 and December 20, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until February 26, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nova LifeStyle overstated its purported “strategic alliance” with Shanxi Wanqing to operate as lead designer and manufacturer for all furnishings in Shanxi Wanqing’s planned $460 million senior care center in China; (2) Nova LifeStyle inflated its reported sales in 2016 and 2017 with Shanxi Wanqing and Merlino Lewis LLP; and (3) as a result, Nova LifeStyle’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Nova LifeStyle securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Nova LifeStyle lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/nvfy/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:23 NVFY
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) and Encourages NVFY Investors to Contact the Firm
27 Dec NVFY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY)
26 Dec NVFY
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17 Dec NVFY
Nova LifeStyle Subsidiary iDesign Technology Won Top Microsoft Award in Taiwan Contest
20 Nov NVFY
Nova LifeStyle Announces New Direction to Capitalize on the Growing Staging and Furniture Rental Market
19 Nov NVFY
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Naked Brand Group, Quest Resource Holding, Rand Capital, RCM Technologies, Strata Skin Sciences, and Nova Lifestyle — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
09 Nov NVFY
Nova LifeStyle Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
24 Oct NVFY
Nova LifeStyle CEO Tawny Lam Featured in Furniture Today’s “The People Issue”
20 Aug NVFY
Nova LifeStyle Expands Blockchain Technology Applications Through Appointment of Mr. Wilson Yiu as Chief Technology Officer
13 Aug NVFY
Nova LifeStyle Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Highlighted by Substantial Revenue and Earnings Growth Driven by New Products, Higher Selling Prices and Unit Volumes

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Announces Submission to FDA of Application Covering Emergency Use Authorization for NuThrax™
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
3
GEE Group Announces Fiscal Year 2018 and Fourth Quarter Results
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc.
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial

Related stock quotes

Nova Lifestyle Inc 0.4602 2.3% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:33
Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-To-Date 2018 Earnings Release Schedule
21:31
Consolidated Tomoka Completes Sale of Approximately 4 Acres for $935,000
21:30
dynaCERT Provides Corporate Update
21:30
Datasea Inc. Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering
21:27
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) and Encourages IMMU Investors to Contact the Firm
21:27
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc.
21:24
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc.
21:23
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) and Encourages NVFY Investors to Contact the Firm
21:17
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DXC Technology Company (DXC) and Encourages DXC Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 December 2018 21:57:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-28 22:57:27 - 2018-12-28 21:57:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY