Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) and Encourages NVFY Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC A.. ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announ.. Nova LifeStyle Subsidiary iDesign Technology Won Top Mi..

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) securities between December 3, 2015 and December 20, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 26, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nova LifeStyle overstated its purported “strategic alliance” with Shanxi Wanqing to operate as lead designer and manufacturer for all furnishings in Shanxi Wanqing’s planned $460 million senior care center in China; (2) Nova LifeStyle inflated its reported sales in 2016 and 2017 with Shanxi Wanqing and Merlino Lewis LLP; and (3) as a result, Nova LifeStyle’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Nova LifeStyle securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Nova LifeStyle lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/nvfy/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com