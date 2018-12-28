28/12/2018 21:31:24

Consolidated Tomoka Completes Sale of Approximately 4 Acres for $935,000

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of the sale of 4.095 acres in an opportunity zone, for approximately $935,000, or approximately $228,000 per acre (the “MOB Land Sale”). The land parcel is located on the east side of Interstate 95 and is on the south side of LPGA Boulevard adjacent to the East Coast Surgery Center, which was built by the buyer group on land previously acquired from the Company in 2015.  The buyer intends to start development of the parcel for a medical office use sometime in 2019. The estimated gain on the Land Sale is approximately $868,000, or approximately $0.12 per share, after tax. The Company intends to utilize the proceeds from the MOB Land Sale to fund a portion of a previously acquired income property, through a reverse 1031 like-kind exchange structure.

As of a result of the Land Sale, the Company, year-to-date, has sold approximately 2,700 acres of land for an aggregate of approximately $58.2 million, or approximately $22,000 per acre.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns over 2.3 million square feet of income properties in diversified markets in the United States, as well as approximately 5,400 acres of land in the Daytona Beach area. Visit our website at www.ctlc.com.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentations which are available on our website at www.ctlc.com.

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include the completion of 1031 exchange transactions, the availability of investment properties that meet the Company’s investment goals and criteria, the modification of terms of certain land sales agreements, uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales, as well as the uncertainties and risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Contact:Mark E. Patten, Sr. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

mpatten@ctlc.com

Phone:(386) 944-5643
Facsimile:(386) 274-1223

CTLC Logo oct 2012-gray letters.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
39
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
29
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
16
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
16
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15
15:06
 
Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
14
24 Dec
 
Stop nu den debat. Den hører ikke til her! God jul.
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Announces Submission to FDA of Application Covering Emergency Use Authorization for NuThrax™
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
3
GEE Group Announces Fiscal Year 2018 and Fourth Quarter Results
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc.
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:33
Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-To-Date 2018 Earnings Release Schedule
21:31
Consolidated Tomoka Completes Sale of Approximately 4 Acres for $935,000
21:30
dynaCERT Provides Corporate Update
21:30
Datasea Inc. Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering
21:27
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) and Encourages IMMU Investors to Contact the Firm
21:27
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc.
21:24
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc.
21:23
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) and Encourages NVFY Investors to Contact the Firm
21:17
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DXC Technology Company (DXC) and Encourages DXC Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 December 2018 21:57:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-28 22:57:05 - 2018-12-28 21:57:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY