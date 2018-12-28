28/12/2018 21:30:00

Datasea Inc. Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a technology company engaged in the development of information technology (or IT) systems and network security solutions, today announced that it has issued an additional 217,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $870,000, pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriter’s over-allotment option in connection with the Company’s previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,450,000 shares of common stock. After giving effect to the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option, the total number of shares of common stock sold by Datasea in the public offering was 1,667,500 shares and gross proceeds were approximately $6,670,000, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

ViewTrade Securities, Inc., a global provider of brokerage, investment banking, corporate, advisory and trading platform services, acted as the Sole Underwriter and Sole Book-Running Manager for the offering.

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is acting as counsel to Datasea.

Datasea intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for product innovation and development, product manufacturing, marketing and expansion and general working capital.

A registration statement relating to these securities was previously filed on Form S-1 (File No. 333-221906) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and was declared effective by the SEC on December 18, 2018. The offering of these securities has been made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained, when available, from ViewTrade Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 7280 W Palmetto Park Rd Suite 310, Boca Raton, FL 33433, or by email at ib@viewtrade.com. Please indicate your request for a prospectus.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to their registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in the development of information technology (or IT) systems and network security solutions. Datasea primarily focuses on IT system security and leveraging its proprietary technologies, intellectual property and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions to clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the Company’s achievement in high technology products. Datasea’s cyber security engineers and experts create, design, build and run various security programs tailored to clients. Through the Company’s professional team and strong expertise in the system security field, Datasea offers clients a broad portfolio of system security solutions or services, along with strategic advice and ongoing management of their security infrastructure. For additional company information, please visit: ir.shuhaixinxi.com.

About ViewTrade Securities, Inc.

ViewTrade Securities Incorporated, a US-registered broker dealer providing: brokerage, trading, investment banking & advisory services for US retail investors and B2B to major financial institutions worldwide, including some of the largest institutions in their domestic markets. ViewTrade Securities' Investment Banking Division offers capital raising and advisory services to growth-oriented companies both domestically and in emerging markets. For further information, please visit: https://www.ViewTrade.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc. 

Annabelle Zhang

Telephone: +1(646) 866-7989 

Email: datasea@iecapitalusa.com

datasea_logo_black.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
39
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
29
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
16
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
16
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15
15:06
 
Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
14
24 Dec
 
Stop nu den debat. Den hører ikke til her! God jul.
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Announces Submission to FDA of Application Covering Emergency Use Authorization for NuThrax™
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
3
GEE Group Announces Fiscal Year 2018 and Fourth Quarter Results
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc.
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:33
Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-To-Date 2018 Earnings Release Schedule
21:31
Consolidated Tomoka Completes Sale of Approximately 4 Acres for $935,000
21:30
dynaCERT Provides Corporate Update
21:30
Datasea Inc. Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering
21:27
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) and Encourages IMMU Investors to Contact the Firm
21:27
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc.
21:24
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc.
21:23
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) and Encourages NVFY Investors to Contact the Firm
21:17
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DXC Technology Company (DXC) and Encourages DXC Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 December 2018 21:57:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-28 22:57:08 - 2018-12-28 21:57:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY