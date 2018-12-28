Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Airlines Group, Sandstorm Gold, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Adecoagro S.A, Novagold Resources, and Atossa Genetics — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND), Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO), Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG), and Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND), Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO), Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG), and Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. (AAL) REPORT OVERVIEW

American Airlines Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, American Airlines Group reported revenue of $11,559.00MM vs $10,965.00MM (up 5.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.74 vs $1.36 (down 45.59%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, American Airlines Group reported revenue of $42,207.00MM vs $40,180.00MM (up 5.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.92 vs $4.85 (down 19.18%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.58 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SANDSTORM GOLD LTD (SAND) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sandstorm Gold's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sandstorm Gold reported revenue of $17.29MM vs $17.94MM (down 3.62%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.01 vs $0.03 (down 66.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sandstorm Gold reported revenue of $68.28MM vs $62.37MM (up 9.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.06 vs $0.18 (down 66.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.12 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (KALA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kala Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.35 and is expected to report on March 25th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ADECOAGRO S.A. (AGRO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Adecoagro S.A's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Adecoagro S.A reported revenue of $178.74MM vs $262.99MM (down 32.03%) and basic earnings per share $0.04 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Adecoagro S.A reported revenue of $933.18MM vs $869.24MM (up 7.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.08 vs $0.02 (up 388.24%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.63 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (NG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Novagold Resources' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.07 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ATOSSA GENETICS INC. (ATOS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Atossa Genetics' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.88 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

