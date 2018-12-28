28/12/2018 12:30:00

Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on General Electric, Intercontinental Exchange, Kennedy-Wilson, Barrick Gold, Newfield Exploration, and FTI Consulting — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

Related content
17 Dec - 
Barrick Declares Dividend
17 Dec - 
Barrick Announces Jersey Court Approval of Merger with ..
14 Dec - 
Barrick Announces Additional Investment in Reunion Gold..
Related debate
19 Dec - 
@Notalent Jeg overså dit indlæg. Jeg har dem begge. Jeg..
19 Dec - 
General Electric files paperwork to spin out health-car..
19 Dec - 
deres kommende frasalg rækker ikke langt, så..

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX), Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX), and FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

GE DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=GE

ICE DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ICE

KW DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=KW

ABX DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ABX

NFX DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NFX

FCN DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FCN

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX), Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX), and FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE) REPORT OVERVIEW

General Electric's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, General Electric reported revenue of $29,573.00MM vs $30,662.00MM (down 3.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.62 vs $0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, General Electric reported revenue of $122,092.00MM vs $123,693.00MM (down 1.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.72 vs $0.90. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Based on 5 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.74 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

To read the full General Electric Company (GE) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=GE

-----------------------------------------

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC. (ICE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Intercontinental Exchange's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Intercontinental Exchange reported revenue of $1,200.00MM vs $1,146.00MM (up 4.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.80 vs $0.63 (up 26.98%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Intercontinental Exchange reported revenue of $4,629.00MM vs $4,499.00MM (up 2.89%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.27 vs $2.39 (up 78.66%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.87 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

To read the full Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ICE

-----------------------------------------

KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC. (KW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kennedy-Wilson's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Kennedy-Wilson reported revenue of $185.80MM vs $272.50MM (down 31.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.09 vs -$0.08. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kennedy-Wilson reported revenue of $810.60MM vs $703.40MM (up 15.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.83 vs $0.01 (up 8,200.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

To read the full Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=KW

-----------------------------------------

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION (ABX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Barrick Gold's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Barrick Gold reported revenue of $1,837.00MM vs $1,993.00MM (down 7.83%) and basic earnings per share -$0.35 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Barrick Gold reported revenue of $8,374.00MM vs $8,558.00MM (down 2.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.23 vs $0.56 (up 119.64%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.47 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

To read the full Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ABX

-----------------------------------------

NEWFIELD EXPLORATION COMPANY (NFX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Newfield Exploration's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Newfield Exploration reported revenue of $711.00MM vs $439.00MM (up 61.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.12 vs $0.44 (up 154.55%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Newfield Exploration reported revenue of $1,767.00MM vs $1,472.00MM (up 20.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.14 vs -$6.36. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.93 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NFX

-----------------------------------------

FTI CONSULTING, INC. (FCN) REPORT OVERVIEW

FTI Consulting's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, FTI Consulting reported revenue of $513.01MM vs $448.96MM (up 14.27%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.19 vs $0.86 (up 38.37%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, FTI Consulting reported revenue of $1,807.73MM vs $1,810.39MM (down 0.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.79 vs $2.09 (up 33.49%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.77 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FCN

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:30 GE
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on General Electric, Intercontinental Exchange, Kennedy-Wilson, Barrick Gold, Newfield Exploration, and FTI Consulting — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
10 Dec GE
Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K
10 Dec GE
General Electric Company: Dividend Declaration
14 Nov GE
GE Additive and Vera Secure the Additive 3D Printing Workflow from Design to Print
13 Nov GE
Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K
05 Nov GE
Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K/A
02 Nov GE
Report: Developing Opportunities within General Electric, Arch Capital Group, China Petroleum & Chemical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, GAIN Capital, and Sony — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
30 Oct GE
Doc re. GE Files Form 10-Q
30 Oct GE
Wabtec Reports Strong Sales and EPS Growth for 3Q, Affirms Full-Year EPS Guidance
05 Oct GE
General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-k

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Weyland Tech Provides Update Regarding Issuance of Weyland AtoZ Pay Spin-Off Shares
2
Kali-Extracts Announces Strong Response To Patented Cannabis Extraction Franchise
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
4
Akonni Biosystems to Participate in Corporate Access Event in San Francisco, January 7-9, 2019
5
Marijuana Company of America Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-1 to Receive up to $10M to Fund Expansion

Related stock quotes

General Electric Company 7.270 -1.6% Stock price decreasing
Newfield Exploration Com.. 14.50 -0.3% Stock price decreasing
Intercontinental Exchang.. 74.25 1.4% Stock price increasing
Barrick Gold Corporation 13.71 1.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:02
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
13:00
MicroVision to Exhibit Interactive Display and Consumer LiDAR at CES 2019
13:00
Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on January 24, 2019
13:00
ADGS Advisory. Inc Announces Acquisition of DX Network Technology Education Limited
13:00
Future Farm Selected as Finalist in Florida for Hemp Research and CBD Product Development
12:40
VMware Announces Per Share Dividend Amount and Payment Date for Previously Announced One-Time Special Dividend
12:38
Result of AGM
12:37
REVENIO GROUP CORPORATION: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS
12:35
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Suncor Energy, Apollo Global Management, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Navient, TransCanada, and Omnicom Group — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 December 2018 13:19:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-28 14:19:55 - 2018-12-28 13:19:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY