Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on General Electric, Intercontinental Exchange, Kennedy-Wilson, Barrick Gold, Newfield Exploration, and FTI Consulting — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX), Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX), and FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE) REPORT OVERVIEW

General Electric's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, General Electric reported revenue of $29,573.00MM vs $30,662.00MM (down 3.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.62 vs $0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, General Electric reported revenue of $122,092.00MM vs $123,693.00MM (down 1.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.72 vs $0.90. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Based on 5 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.74 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC. (ICE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Intercontinental Exchange's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Intercontinental Exchange reported revenue of $1,200.00MM vs $1,146.00MM (up 4.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.80 vs $0.63 (up 26.98%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Intercontinental Exchange reported revenue of $4,629.00MM vs $4,499.00MM (up 2.89%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.27 vs $2.39 (up 78.66%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.87 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC. (KW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kennedy-Wilson's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Kennedy-Wilson reported revenue of $185.80MM vs $272.50MM (down 31.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.09 vs -$0.08. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kennedy-Wilson reported revenue of $810.60MM vs $703.40MM (up 15.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.83 vs $0.01 (up 8,200.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

-----------------------------------------

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION (ABX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Barrick Gold's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Barrick Gold reported revenue of $1,837.00MM vs $1,993.00MM (down 7.83%) and basic earnings per share -$0.35 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Barrick Gold reported revenue of $8,374.00MM vs $8,558.00MM (down 2.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.23 vs $0.56 (up 119.64%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.47 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NEWFIELD EXPLORATION COMPANY (NFX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Newfield Exploration's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Newfield Exploration reported revenue of $711.00MM vs $439.00MM (up 61.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.12 vs $0.44 (up 154.55%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Newfield Exploration reported revenue of $1,767.00MM vs $1,472.00MM (up 20.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.14 vs -$6.36. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.93 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

FTI CONSULTING, INC. (FCN) REPORT OVERVIEW

FTI Consulting's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, FTI Consulting reported revenue of $513.01MM vs $448.96MM (up 14.27%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.19 vs $0.86 (up 38.37%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, FTI Consulting reported revenue of $1,807.73MM vs $1,810.39MM (down 0.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.79 vs $2.09 (up 33.49%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.77 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

