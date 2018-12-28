DISYS Acquires Princeton Information, Furthering Dedication to Financial Services Industry

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) today announces its acquisition of the assets and business of Princeton Information, headquartered in New York City. The parties expect to complete the transaction by mid-February.

With this acquisition, DISYS will add more than 60 new clients to its distinguished list of Fortune 500 companies and will gain a stronger presence within the New York area and the Financial Services Industry -- an industry in which DISYS has a long-standing reputation of solving some of the industry’s biggest IT challenges.

“The financial services industry is a strategic service area for DISYS as we understand the daily challenges they face in both competent staffing and in aging infrastructure and outdated process,” said Mahfuz Ahmed, CEO of DISYS. “Princeton Information and DISYS share the same dedication to this industry and our values completely align, making this acquisition a perfect fit.”

Mr. Ahmed continues by congratulating Noel Marcus, Princeton Information’s founder and the organization’s leadership team for their 33-year dedication to extended excellence in serving the needs of their customers.

“Its level of excellence is one of the reasons we were drawn to Princeton Information,” Mr. Ahmed said. “And DISYS is honored to carry it forward.”

Based in the New York City area, Princeton was founded in 1985 and currently has nearly 500 employees in the US. Princeton Information has had a distinguished history of revenue growth. This growth has been built through strategically placed regional offices within the US and in India. This acquisition gives Princeton Information’s current clients access to DISYS’ expanded service offerings and the company’s global delivery centers.

“We are confident in the quality and customer care DISYS provides to its current clients and its core values align with ours and will serve our customers well,” said Noel Marcus, CEO of Princeton Information.

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 35 offices worldwide specializing in Managed Staffing Services, Agile Services, Application Development Services, Business Intelligence Services, Cloud Enablement Services, and Enterprise Resource Planning. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit https://disys.com.

About Princeton Information

Princeton Information provides Fortune 500 and mid-cap companies with a full range of on-, near-, and off-shore staffing services. Princeton Information’s goal is to meet expectations of excellence – those of our clients, our employees, our candidates, and those of our community. We are committed to ensuring that every experience with our customers will be a positive one. Princeton Information has regional offices across the United States and India. For more information visit https://princetoninformation.com.

Contacts

RMR & Associates

Sandra Schwartzman

Vice President of Public Relations

301-230–0045 x 100

sschwartzman@rmr.com