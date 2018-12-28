28/12/2018 16:59:56

DISYS Acquires Princeton Information, Furthering Dedication to Financial Services Industry

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) today announces its acquisition of the assets and business of Princeton Information, headquartered in New York City. The parties expect to complete the transaction by mid-February.

With this acquisition, DISYS will add more than 60 new clients to its distinguished list of Fortune 500 companies and will gain a stronger presence within the New York area and the Financial Services Industry -- an industry in which DISYS has a long-standing reputation of solving some of the industry’s biggest IT challenges.

“The financial services industry is a strategic service area for DISYS as we understand the daily challenges they face in both competent staffing and in aging infrastructure and outdated process,” said Mahfuz Ahmed, CEO of DISYS. “Princeton Information and DISYS share the same dedication to this industry and our values completely align, making this acquisition a perfect fit.”

Mr. Ahmed continues by congratulating Noel Marcus, Princeton Information’s founder and the organization’s leadership team for their 33-year dedication to extended excellence in serving the needs of their customers.

“Its level of excellence is one of the reasons we were drawn to Princeton Information,” Mr. Ahmed said. “And DISYS is honored to carry it forward.”

Based in the New York City area, Princeton was founded in 1985 and currently has nearly 500 employees in the US. Princeton Information has had a distinguished history of revenue growth. This growth has been built through strategically placed regional offices within the US and in India. This acquisition gives Princeton Information’s current clients access to DISYS’ expanded service offerings and the company’s global delivery centers.

“We are confident in the quality and customer care DISYS provides to its current clients and its core values align with ours and will serve our customers well,” said Noel Marcus, CEO of Princeton Information.

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 35 offices worldwide specializing in Managed Staffing Services, Agile Services, Application Development Services, Business Intelligence Services, Cloud Enablement Services, and Enterprise Resource Planning. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit https://disys.com.

About Princeton Information

Princeton Information provides Fortune 500 and mid-cap companies with a full range of on-, near-, and off-shore staffing services. Princeton Information’s goal is to meet expectations of excellence – those of our clients, our employees, our candidates, and those of our community. We are committed to ensuring that every experience with our customers will be a positive one. Princeton Information has regional offices across the United States and India. For more information visit https://princetoninformation.com.

Contacts

RMR & Associates

Sandra Schwartzman

Vice President of Public Relations

301-230–0045 x 100

sschwartzman@rmr.com

DISYS-logo-blue1.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
39
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
30
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
29
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
21 Dec
BAVA
Når nu Pengekom's nyhed før ikke rigtig fængede, så er der måske noget her, der vil:   De amerikansk..
18
21 Dec
VELO
Vi er alle forskellige og det er jo skønt, at der kan være plads til både daytradere og FA folk. Det..
17
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
16
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
16
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Announces Submission to FDA of Application Covering Emergency Use Authorization for NuThrax™
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc.
4
Akonni Biosystems to Participate in Corporate Access Event in San Francisco, January 7-9, 2019
5
GEE Group Announces Fiscal Year 2018 and Fourth Quarter Results

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:15
Werner Enterprises Sponsors 2018 Military Bowl
18:01
Transaction in Own Shares
18:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Fitbit, India Globalization, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
17:59
SOFTWOOD LUMBER BOARD WELCOMES SIX NEW DIRECTORS
17:44
Derivatives: Change of name and ticker code for Marine Harvest (133/18)
17:26
Bakhu Holdings, Corp. Announces Major Licensing Agreement for Cell Extraction of Phytocannabinoids
17:00
Weekly Exercise - Swedish Stock 127/18
16:59
DISYS Acquires Princeton Information, Furthering Dedication to Financial Services Industry
16:58
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 255/18

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 December 2018 18:39:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-28 19:39:25 - 2018-12-28 18:39:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY