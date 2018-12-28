28/12/2018 14:20:56

For The Earth Corporation has Completed the Acquisition With Macs and Buddy Pet Products

PHOENIX, AZ, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- For The Earth Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC: FTEG) is excited to announce that FTEG and Macs and Buddy Pet Products have finalized their purchase agreement; Macs and Buddy is now a fully owned subsidiary of For The Earth Corporation. 

Shareholder Update

FTEG would like to introduce our shareholders to the new corporate Social Media links: 

Facebook  https://www.facebook.com/ForTheEarthCorporation

Twitter - https://twitter.com/FTEarthCorp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fortheearthcorporation/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2eBMibfsb7fr-AA5EBX5qg

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/for-the-earth-corporation/about/

The corporate website is developing nicely and should be on target to be live by the end of the year. WWW.FTEGCO.COM. The website and the social media platforms will be focused on communicating “For The Earth’s” information with existing and potential shareholders, enabling the ability to interact with management on a regular basis. FTEG’s CEO, Nelson Grist, is excited by the continued support and questions that are being received.  INFOFTEG@GMAIL.COM.  As a shareholder, or anyone interested in learning more, please make sure to follow or like all the social media links above. This will elevate communication and bring more awareness to FTEG. 

“I’m pleased to announce that the acquisition of Macs and Buddy is now complete and is now a fully owned subsidiary of For the Earth Corporation. WWW.MACSANDBUDDY.COM This acquisition will allow ‘For The Earth’ to have a strong entry into the pet industry,” stated Nelson Grist. Macs and Buddy has done extensive research into the benefits of CBD and pets. FTEG will offer enhanced marketing and awareness to the entire Macs and Buddy line. (See Potential New Label for the CBD Pet Line)

The CBD market for pets is expected to grow by 3 to 5 percent annually, bringing the pet supplement market to $1.6B dollars by 2020. (CannabisNewsWire-May 31, 2018) Macs and Buddy is excited to be part of For The Earth Corporation, due to the corporation’s ability to provide funding for marketing and to build brand awareness to the entire line. Driving velocity and sales by diversifying distribution will be at the forefront of the business plan. 

About: For The Earth Corporation

For The Earth Corporation’s primary focus is in three areas: Household and Institutional Cleaning, Pet, and the Health Care Industry. The Company’s mission is to create “Green” and biodegradable healthy living products that provide effective and sustainable solutions for people, pets, and the planet.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See For The Earth’s filings with OTC Markets may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For The Earth Corporation

20 East Thomas Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85012 USA

Contact: Nelson Grist

Telephone: 602 502-0602

Email: infofteg@gmail.com

