28/12/2018 21:27:09

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc.

Related content
20:23 - 
MDR LOSS NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds McDermott..
26 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AQUA, GSKY, MDR, CMCM: The Law Offic..
26 Dec - 
JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces t..

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the January 15, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased McDermott International, Inc. (“McDermott” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MDR) securities between January 24, 2018 and October 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). McDermott investors have until January 15, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 30, 2018, after the close of trading, McDermott reported financial results for third quarter 2018 that fell far below analysts’ estimates. McDermott reported revenues of $2.29 billion, compared to midpoint estimates of $2.51 billion, and earnings per share of $0.20, versus midpoint estimates of $0.29. The Company also reported a $744 million change in the value of certain projects it had acquired from Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (“CB&I”). And, the Company further disclosed plans to sell McDermott’s storage tank business and its U.S. pipe fabrication business, as those businesses “are not core to the Company’s long term strategic objectives.”

The complaint filed in this action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was facing strong headwinds and would fail to meet revenue and earnings estimates; (2) that there were material problems with the integration of the CB&I business; (3) that certain CB&I projects were reasonably likely to incur higher costs; (4) that, as a result, the fair value of these CB&I projects would be materially impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of McDermott, you may move the Court no later than January 15, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com 

shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:27 MDR
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc.
20:23 MDR
MDR LOSS NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds McDermott International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – MDR
26 Dec CMCM
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AQUA, GSKY, MDR, CMCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
26 Dec MDR
JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
23 Dec ALGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALGN, AQUA, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Dec MDR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McDermott International, Inc. – MDR
21 Dec MDR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OZK, RYAAY and MDR
20 Dec MDR
MDR DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds McDermott International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – MDR
20 Dec TSRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AQUA TSRO MGI MDR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
18 Dec TSRO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSRO, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Announces Submission to FDA of Application Covering Emergency Use Authorization for NuThrax™
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
3
GEE Group Announces Fiscal Year 2018 and Fourth Quarter Results
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc.
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial

Related stock quotes

McDermott International .. 6.790 5.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:33
Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-To-Date 2018 Earnings Release Schedule
21:31
Consolidated Tomoka Completes Sale of Approximately 4 Acres for $935,000
21:30
dynaCERT Provides Corporate Update
21:30
Datasea Inc. Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering
21:27
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) and Encourages IMMU Investors to Contact the Firm
21:27
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc.
21:24
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc.
21:23
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) and Encourages NVFY Investors to Contact the Firm
21:17
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DXC Technology Company (DXC) and Encourages DXC Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 December 2018 21:56:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-28 22:56:57 - 2018-12-28 21:56:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY