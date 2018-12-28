28/12/2018 21:24:20

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the January 14, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased MoneyGram International, Inc. (“MoneyGram” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGI) securities between February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). MoneyGram investors have until January 14, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 8, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced that MoneyGram agreed to pay $125 million to settle allegations that the company “failed to take steps required under a 2009 [FTC] order to crack down on fraudulent money transfers” and allegations that the company violated a 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice.

Then, on November 9, 2018, MoneyGram reported a decrease in money transfer revenue due to the “impact of higher compliance standards and newly implemented corridor specific controls.” On this news, MoneyGram’s share price fell $2.20 per share, or over 49%, to close at $2.27 per share on November 9, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (2) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures, in part, because doing so would adversely impact its revenue; (3) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the FTC, which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program; (4) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the Department of Justice, which entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement concerning MoneyGram’s anti-fraud and anti-money laundering programs; and (5) consequently, defendants’ statements about MoneyGram’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of MoneyGram, you may move the Court no later than January 14, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com 

shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
39
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
29
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
16
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
16
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15
15:06
 
Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
14
24 Dec
 
Stop nu den debat. Den hører ikke til her! God jul.
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Announces Submission to FDA of Application Covering Emergency Use Authorization for NuThrax™
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
3
GEE Group Announces Fiscal Year 2018 and Fourth Quarter Results
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc.
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:33
Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-To-Date 2018 Earnings Release Schedule
21:31
Consolidated Tomoka Completes Sale of Approximately 4 Acres for $935,000
21:30
dynaCERT Provides Corporate Update
21:30
Datasea Inc. Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering
21:27
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) and Encourages IMMU Investors to Contact the Firm
21:27
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc.
21:24
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc.
21:23
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) and Encourages NVFY Investors to Contact the Firm
21:17
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DXC Technology Company (DXC) and Encourages DXC Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 December 2018 21:57:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-28 22:57:16 - 2018-12-28 21:57:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY