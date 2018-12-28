28/12/2018 15:52:02

GOGL - Repurchase of shares

Related content
27 Dec - 
GOGL - Repurchase of shares
21 Dec - 
GOGL - Repurchase of shares
20 Dec - 
GOGL - Repurchase of shares

Golden Ocean Group Limited ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that the Company has, on December 28, 2018 purchased 50,000 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 52.5508 per share. After this transaction Golden Ocean holds a total of 445,000 own shares.

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on December 20, 2018.

Hamilton, Bermuda

December 28, 2018

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:52 GOGL
GOGL - Repurchase of shares
27 Dec GOGL
GOGL - Repurchase of shares
21 Dec GOGL
GOGL - Repurchase of shares
20 Dec GOGL
GOGL - Repurchase of shares
20 Dec GOGL
GOGL - Share buy-back program
19 Dec GOGL
GOGL - Buyback of 3.07% Golden Ocean Group Limited Convertible Bond Issue 2014/2019 - ISIN NO 001 0701055
11 Dec GOGL
GOGL - Capital adjustment
05 Dec GOGL
GOGL - ISIN: NO 001 070105.5 - 3.07 per cent Golden Ocean Group Limited Senior Unsecured Convertible Bond Issue 2014/2019
04 Dec NETE
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Energy Fuels, Golden Ocean Group, Net Element, Connecticut Water Service, Pan American Silver, and Golar LNG — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
20 Nov GOGL
GOGL - Q3 2018 Presentation

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Announces Submission to FDA of Application Covering Emergency Use Authorization for NuThrax™
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
3
Akonni Biosystems to Participate in Corporate Access Event in San Francisco, January 7-9, 2019
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc.
5
GEE Group Announces Fiscal Year 2018 and Fourth Quarter Results

Related stock quotes

Golden Ocean Group Limit.. 6.034 2.3% Stock price increasing
Golden Ocean Group Limit.. 50.75 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:39
Share Conversion Request (December 2018)
16:37
2019: Be a part of the solution, and make your new year an organic one!
16:31
Net Asset Value(s)
16:27
Weekly Exercise - Norwegian Stock 126/18
16:23
Conversion of Securities
16:20
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of DXC Technology Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 25, 2019 – DXC
16:13
Pacific Dental Services® Announces the Opening of its 700th Supported Dental Office
16:09
Statement re Second Bond Issuance
16:05
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against YogaWorks, Inc. (YOGA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 December 2018 16:55:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-28 17:55:54 - 2018-12-28 16:55:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY