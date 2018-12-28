GOGL - Repurchase of shares

Golden Ocean Group Limited ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that the Company has, on December 28, 2018 purchased 50,000 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 52.5508 per share. After this transaction Golden Ocean holds a total of 445,000 own shares.

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on December 20, 2018.

Hamilton, Bermuda

December 28, 2018

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.