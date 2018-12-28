inTEST Corporation Announces Research Coverage Initiated by Dawson James Securities, Inc.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of thermal management products and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) interface solutions, today announced that Dawson James Securities, Inc. has initiated research coverage on inTEST with a "Buy" rating and a price target of $10.00 per share. Distribution and reproduction of the report in any form is solely at the discretion of Dawson James. Interested investors can obtain a copy of the firm’s research by accessing the Dawson James website at https://dawsonjames.com/report-intest/ .

inTEST Corporation neither verifies, affirms nor endorses the analysis, estimates, valuation, conclusions, opinions, ratings, or financial models published by any third party firms and individuals. inTEST does not by its reference or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations. All of the views, opinions and conclusions expressed as part of any third party reports are strictly the personal views of the author and/or the publishing firm, and therefore may not be consistent with those of inTEST, its management team and its Board of Directors. inTEST recommends that all investors carefully read the public disclosures, risk factors and filings made by the Company through its SEC filings and/or public newswire services.

inTEST Corporation designs and manufactures engineered solutions for ATE and other electronic test, as well as industrial process applications. Our products are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform development, qualifying and final testing of integrated circuits (ICs) and wafers, and for other electronic test across a range of industries including the automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial and telecommunications markets. We offer induction heating products for joining and forming metals in a variety of industrial markets, including automotive, aerospace, machinery, wire & fasteners, medical, semiconductor, food & beverage, and packaging. Specific products include temperature management systems, induction heating products, manipulator and docking hardware products, and customized interface solutions. We have established strong relationships with our customers globally, which we support through a network of local offices. For more information visit www.intest.com .

