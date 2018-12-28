IT – INET Nordic – Auction Only Trading Quarterly Periodic update 76/18

Background

Nasdaq Nordic implemented Auction Only Trading for certain less liquid shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and First North Sweden January 22, 2018. Auction Only Trading reduces risk of for disorderly trading in extreme situations where the price of one of the share classes of the same company does not reflect a fair value.

This It-notice contains information on the shares eligible for auction only trading for the first quarter of 2019. There have been 5 additions in the constituency of instruments set up for auction only trading for the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

According to rules outlined in the INET Nordic Market Model the following instruments are subject for Auction Only Trading for the first quarter of 2019:

MARKET ISSUER INSTRUMENT ISIN Comment XSTO CAT Catella A SE0000188500 No change XSTO CORE Corem Property Group A SE0010714279 No change XSTO ELUX Electrolux A SE0000103806 No change XSTO HUFV Hufvudstaden C SE0000170383 No change XSTO KLOV Klövern A SE0006593901 Added XSTO MIDW Midway A SE0000122657 No change XSTO MSON Midsona A SE0000565210 No change XSTO MTG Modern Times Group A SE0000412363 No change XSTO OP Oscar Properties Holding SE0005095601 No change XSTO ORTI Ortivus A SE0000188930 No change XSTO RATO Ratos A SE0000191090 Added FNSE SBB Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden D SE0011844091 Added XSTO STAR Starbreeze A SE0007158928 Added XSTO SWEC SWECO A SE0000489080 No change XSTO SVOL Svolder A SE0010663302 No change XSTO TEL2 Tele2 A SE0005190220 No change XSTO VICP Victoria Park A SE0002216713 Added

Legal and Market Model

The INET Nordic Market Model contains information on Auction Only Trading.

Time Schedule

INET Production – January 17, 2019

Support For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com

Best regards,

Nasdaq Nordic

Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB.