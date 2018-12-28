28/12/2018 10:41:54

IT – INET Nordic – Auction Only Trading Quarterly Periodic update 76/18

Background

Nasdaq Nordic implemented Auction Only Trading for certain less liquid shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and First North Sweden January 22, 2018. Auction Only Trading reduces risk of for disorderly trading in extreme situations where the price of one of the share classes of the same company does not reflect a fair value. 

This It-notice contains information on the shares eligible for auction only trading for the first quarter of 2019. There have been 5 additions in the constituency of instruments set up for auction only trading for the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

According to rules outlined in the INET Nordic Market Model the following instruments are subject for Auction Only Trading for the first quarter of 2019:

 

MARKET

ISSUER

INSTRUMENT

ISIN

Comment

XSTO

CAT

Catella A

SE0000188500

No change

XSTO

CORE

Corem Property Group A

SE0010714279

No change

XSTO

ELUX

Electrolux A

SE0000103806

No change

XSTO

HUFV

Hufvudstaden C

SE0000170383

No change

XSTO

KLOV

Klövern A

SE0006593901

Added

XSTO

MIDW

Midway A

SE0000122657

No change

XSTO

MSON

Midsona A

SE0000565210

No change

XSTO

MTG

Modern Times Group A

SE0000412363

No change

XSTO

OP

Oscar Properties Holding

SE0005095601

No change

XSTO

ORTI

Ortivus A

SE0000188930

No change

XSTO

RATO

Ratos A

SE0000191090

Added

FNSE

SBB

Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden D

SE0011844091

Added

XSTO

STAR

Starbreeze A

SE0007158928

Added

XSTO

SWEC

SWECO A

SE0000489080

No change

XSTO

SVOL

Svolder A

SE0010663302

No change

XSTO

TEL2

Tele2 A

SE0005190220

No change

XSTO

VICP

Victoria Park A

SE0002216713

Added

 

Legal and Market Model

The INET Nordic Market Model contains information on Auction Only Trading.

Time Schedule

INET Production – January 17, 2019

Support

For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:

Tel: +46 8 405 6410,

E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com

 

Best regards,

Nasdaq Nordic

 

Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB.

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
38
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
29
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
28
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
21 Dec
VELO
Min dag med grovvalsede Jeg begyndte dagen med de grovvalsede havregryn, men fandt så ud af, at der..
24
21 Dec
BAVA
Når nu Pengekom's nyhed før ikke rigtig fængede, så er der måske noget her, der vil:   De amerikansk..
18
21 Dec
VELO
Vi er alle forskellige og det er jo skønt, at der kan være plads til både daytradere og FA folk. Det..
17
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
15
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Weyland Tech Provides Update Regarding Issuance of Weyland AtoZ Pay Spin-Off Shares
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
3
Akonni Biosystems to Participate in Corporate Access Event in San Francisco, January 7-9, 2019
4
SURGE TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN CENTERCOM GLOBAL BPO
5
Kali-Extracts Announces Strong Response To Patented Cannabis Extraction Franchise

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:59
Net Asset Value(s)
10:58
Net Asset Value(s)
10:58
Net Asset Value(s)
10:56
Net Asset Value(s)
10:56
Net Asset Value(s)
10:53
Net Asset Value(s)
10:52
Net Asset Value(s)
10:41
IT – INET Nordic – Auction Only Trading Quarterly Periodic update 76/18
10:30
Holding(s) in Company

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 December 2018 11:31:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-28 12:31:50 - 2018-12-28 11:31:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY