IT – INET Nordic – Auction Only Trading Quarterly Periodic update 76/18

Background
Nasdaq Nordic implemented Auction Only Trading for certain less liquid shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and First North Sweden January 22, 2018. Auction Only Trading reduces risk of for disorderly trading in extreme situations where the price of one of the share classes of the same company does not reflect a fair value.
This It-notice contains information on the shares eligible for auction only trading for the first quarter of 2019. There have been 5 additions in the constituency of instruments set up for auction only trading for the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
According to rules outlined in the INET Nordic Market Model the following instruments are subject for Auction Only Trading for the first quarter of 2019:
MARKET
ISSUER
INSTRUMENT
ISIN
Comment
XSTO
CAT
Catella A
SE0000188500
No change
XSTO
CORE
Corem Property Group A
SE0010714279
No change
XSTO
ELUX
Electrolux A
SE0000103806
No change
XSTO
HUFV
Hufvudstaden C
SE0000170383
No change
XSTO
KLOV
Klövern A
SE0006593901
Added
XSTO
MIDW
Midway A
SE0000122657
No change
XSTO
MSON
Midsona A
SE0000565210
No change
XSTO
MTG
Modern Times Group A
SE0000412363
No change
XSTO
OP
Oscar Properties Holding
SE0005095601
No change
XSTO
ORTI
Ortivus A
SE0000188930
No change
XSTO
RATO
Ratos A
SE0000191090
Added
FNSE
SBB
Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden D
SE0011844091
Added
XSTO
STAR
Starbreeze A
SE0007158928
Added
XSTO
SWEC
SWECO A
SE0000489080
No change
XSTO
SVOL
Svolder A
SE0010663302
No change
XSTO
TEL2
Tele2 A
SE0005190220
No change
XSTO
VICP
Victoria Park A
SE0002216713
Added
Legal and Market Model
The INET Nordic Market Model contains information on Auction Only Trading.
Time Schedule
INET Production – January 17, 2019
