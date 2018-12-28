28/12/2018 00:12:54

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of the Deadline and Extended Class Period in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc.

Related content
27 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ALGN NKTR FIT RBBN: The Law Offices ..
27 Dec - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the De..
26 Dec - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the January 4, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Align Technology, Inc. (“Align” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALGN) securities between April 25, 2018 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Align investors have until January 4, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Align investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On October 24, 2018, Align Technology issued a press release announcing its Q3 2018 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed a more than 6% decrease in its Invisalign Average Selling Price (“ASP”). On the same day, the Company also announced that its Chief Marketing Officer would “reduce his responsibilities and transition to a part-time position.” On this news, Align Technology’s share price fell $58.76, or 20% to close at $232.07 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company would offer higher discounts to promote Invisalign; (2) that the promotions would materially impact revenue; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Align during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than January 4, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at https://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:12 ALGN
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of the Deadline and Extended Class Period in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc.
27 Dec NKTR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ALGN NKTR FIT RBBN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
27 Dec ALGN
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline and Extended Class Period in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc.
26 Dec SYF
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HON, ALGN, and SYF
26 Dec ALGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019
24 Dec ALGN
EARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
23 Dec EIX
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALGN, AQUA, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Dec ALGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG IGCC ALGN RBBN (formerly SONS): The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
21 Dec ALGN
Align Technology Receives Multiple Product Awards for iTero Element 2 and iTero Element Flex Scanners
20 Dec ALGN
ALGN CLASS ACTION ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Align Technology, Inc.; Important Deadline – ALGN

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Allergan plc. and Certain Officers – AGN
2
UPDATE: Diet Doc Explains Why Intermittent Fasting is Best Option To Prevent Weight Gain During Holidays
3
Weyland Tech Provides Update Regarding Issuance of Weyland AtoZ Pay Spin-Off Shares
4
ScientiaMobile Image CDN Reduces Payload by 69 Percent for eCommerce Site Sporter.com
5
Akonni Biosystems to Participate in Corporate Access Event in San Francisco, January 7-9, 2019

Related stock quotes

Align Technology Inc 211.33 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:25
First Majestic Silver Corp. Announces At-The-Market Offering Equity Program
00:12
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of the Deadline and Extended Class Period in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc.
00:07
The Baltimore Sun Names the Capital Gazette 2018 Marylander of the Year
27 Dec
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation
27 Dec
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Acquisition of Own Shares
27 Dec
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial
27 Dec
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
27 Dec
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc.
27 Dec
Phunware, Inc. Commences Trading on Nasdaq as PHUN

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 December 2018 01:59:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-28 02:59:48 - 2018-12-28 01:59:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY