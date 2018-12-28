28/12/2018 13:57:00

Net Asset Value(s)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 28

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 27 December 2018 was 306.3p including estimated current period revenue and 299.3p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 42,687,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 21,821,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

28 December 2018

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

