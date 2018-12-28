28/12/2018 15:57:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 28

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 27 December 2018 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1141.15p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1132.26p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1164.27p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1155.38p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

Temple BAR Investment Tr.. 1,116.00 -2.1% Stock price decreasing

