New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Suncor Energy, Apollo Global Management, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Navient, TransCanada, and Omnicom Group — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI), TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP), and Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI), TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP), and Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

All information in this release was accessed December 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

SUNCOR ENERGY INC. (SU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Suncor Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Suncor Energy reported revenue of $8,314.54MM vs $6,406.34MM (up 29.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.86 vs $0.62 (up 38.26%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Suncor Energy reported revenue of $24,820.57MM vs $20,366.23MM (up 21.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.07 vs $0.20 (up 913.24%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.50 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC (APO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Apollo Global Management's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Apollo Global Management reported revenue of $517.73MM vs $711.72MM (down 27.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.77 vs $1.00 (down 23.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Apollo Global Management reported revenue of $2,610.17MM vs $1,970.38MM (up 32.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.12 vs $2.11 (up 47.87%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.90 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. (FCAU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V reported revenue of $32,083.54MM vs $31,044.38MM (up 3.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.42 vs $0.70 (down 40.20%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V reported revenue of $125,388.70MM vs $122,852.50MM (up 2.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.57 vs $1.32 (up 94.53%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.31 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

NAVIENT CORPORATION (NAVI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Navient's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Navient reported interest income of $1,241.00MM vs $1,140.00MM (up 8.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.44 vs $0.65 (down 32.31%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Navient reported interest income of $4,383.00MM vs $4,146.00MM (up 5.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.06 vs $2.15 (down 50.70%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.02 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2019.

TRANSCANADA CORPORATION (TRP) REPORT OVERVIEW

TransCanada's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, TransCanada reported revenue of $2,415.60MM vs $2,586.79MM (down 6.62%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.78 vs $0.56 (up 39.84%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, TransCanada reported revenue of $10,374.56MM vs $9,443.78MM (up 9.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.65 vs $0.12 (up 2,093.06%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.91 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

OMNICOM GROUP INC. (OMC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Omnicom Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Omnicom Group reported revenue of $3,714.30MM vs $3,719.50MM (down 0.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.33 vs $1.14 (up 16.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Omnicom Group reported revenue of $15,273.60MM vs $15,416.90MM (down 0.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.68 vs $4.80 (down 2.50%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.67 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

