Pacific Dental Services® Announces the Opening of its 700th Supported Dental Office

IRVINE, CALIF., Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Dental Services (PDS®), a dental support organization that provides business and administrative services for dental offices, today announced that its 700th supported practice has opened, a significant achievement for one of the fastest-growing companies in America. As leaders in the dental industry, PDS continuously raises the bar in its support of owner dentists as they foster a culture of Clinicians Leading Clinicians in Clinical Excellence®. All PDS-supported dental offices provide patients comprehensive dentistry, including CEREC® CAD/CAM same-day crowns, scaling and root planing, restorations, extractions, and digital x-rays. In addition, patients are provided a wide range of specialty services, such as Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Periodontics, and Pediatric Dentistry. The 700th supported office, West Lawrence Dentistry, is located in Lawrence, Kansas, just outside of Topeka. 

“I’m pleased with the extraordinary accomplishment represented by the opening of our 700th supported dental office,” said Stephen E. Thorne, IV, CEO and Founder of Pacific Dental Services. “PDS’ primary purpose is to support clinicians to help their patients be healthier and happier. We are honored that so many owner dentists have trusted us to provide support services to them and their clinical practices. Although our support services network has expanded across 20 states throughout the U.S., our business remains uniquely local. Regardless of how large PDS grows, within their local neighborhood practice, each owner dentist remains focused on providing comprehensive oral healthcare, one patient at a time.”

PDS is committed to staying ahead of the latest advancements in technology and innovations in oral healthcare so that supported dentists can provide the Perfect Patient Experience®. This includes a commitment to the whole-body health of their patients. A key focus of supported clinicians is educating patients about the systemic link between oral health care and overall health, known as The Mouth-Body Connection®. There are more than 120 systemic diseases originating in the mouth, and new research continually supports the link between oral health and whole-body health. Enabling oral healthcare clinicians to more easily support a patient’s overall systemic health was cited in PDS’ recent announcement that it will be moving to the EPIC practice management system.

One of the fastest-growing private companies in America, PDS is making waves even outside the dental industry. Inc. Magazine placed PDS on the prestigious Inc. 5,000 list a remarkable 13 times and also named the company among the “Top Ten Heroes of the American Economy” in recognition of PDS’ ranking as one of the top job creators in the healthcare industry.   

Another aspect of PDS that sets the organization apart from competitors is its foundational culture of service. “Our culture of service is at the core of who we are as a company,” Mr. Thorne shares. “Participating in the act of service changes our hearts and minds about what matters most in life.” Over the years, in partnership with the Pacific Dental Services Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization committed to providing oral health care to those in need, PDS-supported clinicians have provided more than $25 million in donated dentistry to underserved patients in need.

It’s all part of the PDS goal to create Healthier, Happier Patients®, one person, one clinician, and one new office at a time.

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with 700 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 13 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

