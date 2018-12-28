27/12/2018 23:23:35

Phunware, Inc. Commences Trading on Nasdaq as PHUN

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Phunware, a leading enterprise cloud platform for mobile which provides software, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced the successful completion of its merger with Stellar Acquisition III, Inc. (STLR). The combined company is called Phunware, Inc., and common stock and warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “PHUN” and “PHUNW.”

Phunware’s Chief Executive Officer is Alan Knitowski, and its Chief Financial Officer is Matt Aune. The members of the Board of Directors of Phunware are Alan Knitowski, Prokopios (Akis) Tsirigakis, George Syllantavos, Randall Crowder, Lori Tauber Marcus, Kathy Mayor and Keith Cowan. Phunware’s headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with additional offices in Newport Beach, California, San Diego, California and Miami, Florida.

Founded nearly a decade ago, Phunware’s Software and Solutions provides the only fully-integrated enterprise software platform for mobile that gives companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application audiences globally at scale, including cloud-based mobile software development kits (SDKs) which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising and analytics; a mobile application framework with pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions; cloud-based vertical solutions for Healthcare, Retail, Media, Real Estate and Hospitality, Sports, Entertainment and others; and a knowledge graph platform, services and data allowing for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions globally at scale.

With the launch of PhunCoin, Phunware aims to transform the relationship between brands and consumers by providing individuals the opportunity to earn PhunCoin in return for sharing their information, and companies the opportunity to build a more transparent, authentic and engaged relationship with their audiences.

“We’re extremely proud to have completed our merger and begin trading on the Nasdaq, particularly during the year-end chaos in the markets,” said Phunware co-founder and CEO Alan S. Knitowski. “We are excited to expose a broader audience to the opportunity to disrupt the way brands and consumers interact through our platform and solutions which enable them to build a more trustworthy and transparent relationship on mobile.”

About Phunware:

Phunware is the pioneer of Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS), a fully integrated enterprise software platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions and data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application audiences globally at scale that allows brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere mobile application users worldwide. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit www.phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

Christopher Orzeske

(855) 521-8485

Phunware, Inc.

7800 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Suite 230-S

Austin, TX 78757

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
38
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
29
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
21 Dec
VELO
Min dag med grovvalsede Jeg begyndte dagen med de grovvalsede havregryn, men fandt så ud af, at der..
24
21 Dec
BAVA
Når nu Pengekom's nyhed før ikke rigtig fængede, så er der måske noget her, der vil:   De amerikansk..
18
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
17
21 Dec
VELO
Vi er alle forskellige og det er jo skønt, at der kan være plads til både daytradere og FA folk. Det..
17
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
15
24 Dec
 
Stop nu den debat. Den hører ikke til her! God jul.
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Allergan plc. and Certain Officers – AGN
2
UPDATE: Diet Doc Explains Why Intermittent Fasting is Best Option To Prevent Weight Gain During Holidays
3
Weyland Tech Provides Update Regarding Issuance of Weyland AtoZ Pay Spin-Off Shares
4
ScientiaMobile Image CDN Reduces Payload by 69 Percent for eCommerce Site Sporter.com
5
SURGE TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN CENTERCOM GLOBAL BPO

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:07
The Baltimore Sun Names the Capital Gazette 2018 Marylander of the Year
27 Dec
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation
27 Dec
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Acquisition of Own Shares
27 Dec
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial
27 Dec
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
27 Dec
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc.
27 Dec
Phunware, Inc. Commences Trading on Nasdaq as PHUN
27 Dec
GEE Group Announces Fiscal Year 2018 and Fourth Quarter Results
27 Dec
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Two Agreements To Provide Up To $30 Million of Capital

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 December 2018 00:25:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-28 01:25:43 - 2018-12-28 00:25:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY