SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of DXC Technology Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 25, 2019 – DXC

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of DXC Technology Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 25, 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of DXC Technology Company ("DXC Technology Company") (NYSE: DXC) between February 8, 2018 and November 6, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dxc-technology-company-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had changed or planned to change the operations of its sales teams, deploying generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams that were better capable of delivering specialized services to its clients;  (b) the Company’s workforce optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and ultimately losing sales and revenue opportunities;  (c) in light of the above, the Company’s revenue and financial performance guidance for the fiscal year 2019 and its reaffirmation of the guidance during the Class Period was without a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in DXC Technology Company you have until February 25, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

