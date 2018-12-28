28/12/2018 17:59:02

SOFTWOOD LUMBER BOARD WELCOMES SIX NEW DIRECTORS

Oregon, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Linn, Ore., Dec. 28, 2018 – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has appointed six members to serve on the Softwood Lumber Board (SLB), Members will serve a three-year term of office beginning Jan. 1, 2019.

New members include J.D. Hankins, Ripley, Miss., and Brian Luoma, Tuscaloosa, Ala. who will represent the U.S. South. Todd Payne of Eugene, Ore., and George Emmerson of Bella Vista, Calif., will represent the U.S. West. Kevin Edgson of Montreal, Quebec, will represent Canada East, and Brad Thorlakson, of Vernon, British Columbia, will represent Canada West.

The Softwood Lumber Board is composed of 19 members, including 12 domestic manufacturers and seven importers. Of the 12 domestic manufacturers, six represent the U.S. South, five represent the U.S. West, and one represents the Northeast and Lake States. Of the seven importers, four represent Canada West, two represent Canada East, and one represents all other importing countries besides Canada.

“The Softwood Lumber Board thanks Secretary Perdue for appointing a strong slate of new directors who reflect the diversity of the industry and will bring the unique perspectives from their regions,” said Cees de Jager, SLB’s CEO. “We also thank the outgoing directors for their leadership, service, and commitment to the industry and Softwood Lumber Board. They were instrumental in guiding the SLB and helping us deliver significant impacts for the industry during our first term.”

About the Softwood Lumber Board:

The Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) is an industry-funded initiative established to promote lumber’s value proposition and increase demand for softwood lumber products in outdoor, residential, and non-residential construction. Through strategic investments in pro-wood communications, standards development, design and engineering assistance, research, demonstrations, and partnerships, the organization seeks to make softwood lumber the preferred material choice from both an economic and an environmental standpoint.

Ryan Flom

Softwood Lumber Board

971-339-4934

flom@softwoodlumberboard.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
39
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
30
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
29
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
21 Dec
BAVA
Når nu Pengekom's nyhed før ikke rigtig fængede, så er der måske noget her, der vil:   De amerikansk..
18
21 Dec
VELO
Vi er alle forskellige og det er jo skønt, at der kan være plads til både daytradere og FA folk. Det..
17
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
16
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
16
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Announces Submission to FDA of Application Covering Emergency Use Authorization for NuThrax™
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
3
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc.
4
Akonni Biosystems to Participate in Corporate Access Event in San Francisco, January 7-9, 2019
5
GEE Group Announces Fiscal Year 2018 and Fourth Quarter Results

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:15
Werner Enterprises Sponsors 2018 Military Bowl
18:01
Transaction in Own Shares
18:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Fitbit, India Globalization, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
17:59
SOFTWOOD LUMBER BOARD WELCOMES SIX NEW DIRECTORS
17:44
Derivatives: Change of name and ticker code for Marine Harvest (133/18)
17:26
Bakhu Holdings, Corp. Announces Major Licensing Agreement for Cell Extraction of Phytocannabinoids
17:00
Weekly Exercise - Swedish Stock 127/18
16:59
DISYS Acquires Princeton Information, Furthering Dedication to Financial Services Industry
16:58
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 255/18

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 December 2018 18:39:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-28 19:39:07 - 2018-12-28 18:39:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY