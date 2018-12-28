28/12/2018 00:07:44

The Baltimore Sun Names the Capital Gazette 2018 Marylander of the Year

BALTIMORE, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Baltimore Sun's editorial board named the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis as the 2018 Marylanders of the Year for their unwavering dedication in providing news and information to the community in the face of the most tragic day in the news organization's 291-year history.

On June 28, a gunman shot his way into the Capital Gazette office and killed five staff members: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters. Six other employees in the office survived the attack. In the aftermath, staff members, while mourning the loss of their respected colleagues, banded together to ensure that the news organization published online in the hours after the shooting and in print the next day. Members of the Annapolis community as well as journalists and citizens from around the country have offered their support and assistance as well in the days and months since.

“During the past six months, the Capital Gazette staff has courageously upheld its journalistic mission to provide news and information for the community it serves. They have done so with strength and dedication while they deal with the unimaginable. Gerald, Rob, John, Rebecca and Wendi would be proud,” said Trif Alatzas, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Baltimore Sun.

The staff continues to report on the devastating and senseless act as well as school board meetings, local events, high school sports and other news that community journalists provide every day. 

The Capital Gazette is owned by Baltimore Sun Media. Both companies are part of Tribune Publishing. The Sun's editorial board noted its relationship with The Capital in the essay naming the Marylanders of the Year writing, “... we are not wholly objective in our assessment. But we have also had the opportunity to see up close the extraordinary dedication of those who would not let a madman disrupt the institution for which they worked, who would not let down the legacy of their colleagues, who would not abandon the community they serve. In their quiet exercise of daily courage, they represented not just the best of journalism but the best of humanity.”

The editorial is available here: https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/opinion/editorial/bs-ed-1230-moy-capital-gazette-20181221-story.html.

