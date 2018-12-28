28/12/2018 18:15:00

Werner Enterprises Sponsors 2018 Military Bowl

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics company, is proud to be a sponsor of the 11th annual Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Monday, Dec. 31, at 12 p.m. ET. Werner’s Operation Freedom 13 driver, Quinton Ward, will be recognized with a special on-field ceremony celebrating his designation as the 2018 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award winner.

“Werner appreciates our veterans, veteran spouses and their families who continuously strengthen our workforce,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “It is a privilege to participate in the Military Bowl and an honor to recognize the teamwork, dedication and sportsmanship of college football.”

The Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award is given to one winner each year selected among veterans, guard members and reservists who successfully transition to the trucking industry following military service. As the winner, Ward received a fully-loaded Kenworth T-680, which Werner specially wrapped with a military support theme as part of its Operation Freedom fleet. Ward served his country in the United States Army for five years before beginning his professional truck driving career in 2017. Ward was promoted to Werner’s Operation Freedom fleet in 2018 and is currently one of eight Operation Freedom drivers; these veterans are selected based on their exceptional performance.

The Military Bowl is a premier regional event benefiting the United Service Organizations and other organizations supporting members of the Armed Forces and their families. This year’s game matches the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Cincinnati Bearcats, and will be televised on ESPN.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Director of Corporate Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

fthayer@werner.com

