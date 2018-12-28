28/12/2018 21:33:11

Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-To-Date 2018 Earnings Release Schedule

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and year-to-date 2018 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 and host a conference call on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT). Individuals interested in listening should call 877-363-5049 and enter Conference ID #3897075.  A simultaneous audio-only web cast may be accessed via the Company’s web site at https://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link.  A replay of the audio-only webcast will subsequently be available at https://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations & Conference Calls link.  The text of the fourth quarter and year-to-date 2018 earnings release will be available at https://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Press Releases link.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $30 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 160 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements,

see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal

year

and in Wintrust's subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

.

 Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Edward J. Wehmer, President & Chief Executive Officer

David A. Dykstra, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

(847) 939-9000

Website address: www.wintrust.com

