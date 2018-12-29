Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages YRCW Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW). Our investigation concerns whether YRC has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 14, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice had filed a complaint alleging that YRC “made false statements to the government and defrauded the Department of Defense by inflating measurements on bills” from 2005 to 2013.

On this news, YRC’s share price fell by more than 29%, closing at $3.17 per share on December 14, 2018.

