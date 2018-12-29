29/12/2018 00:16:59

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of InfraREIT, Penn Virginia, SI Financial, and Sparton on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
21 Dec - 
Denbury and Penn Virginia File Preliminary Joint Proxy ..
11 Dec - 
MERGER ALERT – RHT, PVAC and ATHN: Levi & Korsinsky, LL..
08 Nov - 
Penn Virginia Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results and Pr..

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of InfraREIT, Inc., Penn Virginia Corporation, SI Financial Group, and Sparton Corporation.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE: HIFR)

Buyer: Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 18, 2018 and valued at $1.3 billion, InfraREIT stockholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of InfraREIT common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether InfraREIT and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the InfraREIT investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/hifr/.

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC)

Buyer: Denbury Resources Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 28, 2018 and valued at $1.7 billion, Penn Virginia stockholders will receive 12.4 shares of Denbury and $25.86 in cash for each share of Penn Virginia common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Penn Virginia and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Penn Virginia investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/pvac/.

SI Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIFI)

Buyer: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on December 11, 2018 and valued at $180 million, SI Financial stockholders will receive 0.2141 shares of Berkshire Hills for each share of SI Financial common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether SI Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the SI Financial investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/sifi/.

Sparton Corporation (NYSE: SPA)

Buyer: Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on December 12, 2018, Sparton stockholders will receive $18.50 in cash for each share of Sparton common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Sparton and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Sparton investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/spa/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:16 PVAC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of InfraREIT, Penn Virginia, SI Financial, and Sparton on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
21 Dec DNR
Denbury and Penn Virginia File Preliminary Joint Proxy Statement and Prospectus Detailing Compelling Rationale for Combination
11 Dec DNR
MERGER ALERT – RHT, PVAC and ATHN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
08 Nov PVAC
Penn Virginia Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results and Provides Operational Update
08 Nov PVAC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Corium, Hamilton, and Penn Virginia on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
07 Nov PVAC
Penn Virginia Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2018 Results
01 Nov DNR
MERGER ALERT – RHT and PVAC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
29 Oct PVAC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PVAC Investors to Contact the Firm
29 Oct DNR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Penn Virginia Corporation to Denbury Resources Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
29 Oct DNR
Denbury to Acquire Penn Virginia in $1.7 Billion Transaction

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Announces Submission to FDA of Application Covering Emergency Use Authorization for NuThrax™
2
Investment in PBV Monitor
3
Stem Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of the First Tranche of Private Placement for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$3 Million
4
Nidec to Display Thermal Solutions for Smartphones and Other Devices at CES 2019
5
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Suncor Energy, Apollo Global Management, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Navient, TransCanada, and Omnicom Group — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

Related stock quotes

Penn Virginia Corporatio.. 55.25 1.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:49
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:46
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application to FDA for Its Tadalafil Sublingual Tablet
00:42
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ConvergeOne, Owens Realty, Finisar, and Resolute Energy on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:40
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evoqua, Welbilt, and MoneyGram and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:36
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of BSB Bancorp, Gaming Partners, Tribune Media, and Tesaro on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:30
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. files Annual Report
00:27
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Honeywell, Synchrony, Apogee, and Costco and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:16
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of InfraREIT, Penn Virginia, SI Financial, and Sparton on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
28 Dec
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against NVIDIA Corporation and Certain Officers – NVDA

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 December 2018 01:06:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-29 02:06:03 - 2018-12-29 01:06:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY