29/12/2018 03:50:00

DXC TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC

Related content
28 Dec - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Acti..
28 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Share..
28 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ..

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 8, 2018 and November 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of DXC and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dxc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 25, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

DXC and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 6, 2018, the Company revealed a range of adverse financial news including the loss of sales to significant customers, quarterly revenue shortfall in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and an $800 million reduction to its 2019 revenue outlook as well as a lack of growth in the digital space and ineffective sales strategies.

On this news, the price of DXC’s shares plummeted.

The case is City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System v. DXC Technology Company, et al., No. 18-cv-1599.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163 

Logo -Color.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:50 DXC
DXC TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC
28 Dec DXC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DXC Technology Company (DXC) and Encourages DXC Investors to Contact the Firm
28 Dec DXC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of DXC Technology Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 25, 2019 – DXC
28 Dec DXC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against DXC Technology Company (DXC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 26, 2019
13 Dec PDCO
Market Trends Toward New Normal in DXC Technology, Patterson Companies, Lumentum, DSW, Agios Pharmaceuticals, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
29 Oct SNA
Research Report Identifies Chubb, DXC Technology, Medtronic, Snap-On, Euronet Worldwide, and Itron with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
05 Oct KKR
Research Report Identifies AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Nathan's Famous, KKR & Co., Akamai Technologies, DXC Technology, and Sunstone Hotel Investors with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
27 Jun BK
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within DXC Technology, Washington Prime Group, The Bank of New York Mellon, The Middleby, TD Ameritrade Holding, and Bloomin' Brands — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
11 May PAA
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeutics, TD Ameritrade Holding, Meritor, and DXC Technology — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
22 Jan GIII
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within DXC Technology, IZEA, G-III Apparel Group, LTD, Carriage Services, Magellan Health, and Infinity Property and Casualty — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Announces Submission to FDA of Application Covering Emergency Use Authorization for NuThrax™
2
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY)
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Suncor Energy, Apollo Global Management, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Navient, TransCanada, and Omnicom Group — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
5
MicroVision to Exhibit Interactive Display and Consumer LiDAR at CES 2019

Related stock quotes

DXC Technology Company 52.95 -0.9% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:50
RYANAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY
03:50
DXC TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC
03:50
MONEYGRAM SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International Inc. – MGI
03:50
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc. - RBBN
03:50
WELBILT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Welbilt, Inc. - WBT
03:50
TENARIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS
03:50
XPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO
01:40
The Number of ICOBox's Clients Quadrupled in 2018
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 December 2018 07:11:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-29 08:11:03 - 2018-12-29 07:11:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY