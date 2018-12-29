29/12/2018 19:00:00

GSKY ALERT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GreenSky, Inc.; Important Deadline in Case – GSKY

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of Class A common stock of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) pursuant and/or traceable to GreenSky’s May 2018 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GreenSky investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and misleading statements and omissions in GreenSky’s IPO documents regarding the revenue effects of the change in the classes of merchants for whom GreenSky facilitated loans. Further, the complaint alleges that GreenSky charged its solar merchants high transaction fees but charged healthcare businesses substantially lower transaction fees. When the true details entered the market, GreenSky’s share price plummeted and investors who made purchases pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO suffered harm.

