Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof High-Pressure, High-Volume Fan, CI/II, 16,800 CFM, 36” Propeller

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a high velocity explosion proof fan for ventilating hazardous work locations. This industrial fan can circulate are at a rate of 16,800 cubic feet per minute and is powered by a 2 HP, fully enclosed explosion proof motor.

The EPF-HSPF-36-2HP-100 high velocity explosion proof industrial fan is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Group D facilities that handle combustible substances like acetone, butane, gasoline and methanol; and Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G hazardous locations with coal, charcoal flour, grain, wood and other combustible compounds. This fan features a non-sparking cast aluminum propeller that is 36 inches in diameter. This fan is compatible with 115/230V 60 Hz voltages and has a 2-HP motor that rotates the blade up to 1,725 times per minute (RPM) at a rate of 16,800 CFM.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof industrial fan emits 90 decibels from a distance of 10 feet when in operation. This single-phase fan supports 5-15P, 5-20P and 6-20P cord cap options and weighs roughly 420 lbs. The high stand model features a 360˚ tilt and comes with a 100-foot 16/3 SOOW cable. Suitable applications for this industrial fan include use in clean rooms, oil refineries, chemical processing and storage facilities, grain mills and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

