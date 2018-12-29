RYANAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ryanair Holdings plc (NasdaqGS: RYAAY), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between May 30, 2017 and September 28, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Ryanair investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ryanair-holdings-plc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Ryanair and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 1, 2018, the Company disclosed that, contrary to its prior statements, worsening labor relations had continued to negatively affect its performance causing strikes and flight cancellations that resulted in increased costs such that it was unable to meet its annual profit guidance.

On this news, the price of Ryanair’s ADSs plummeted.

The case is City of Birmingham Firemen’s and Policemen’s Supplemental Pension System v. Ryanair Holdings plc., et al., 18-cv-10330.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.