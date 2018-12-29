29/12/2018 03:50:00

TENARIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Tenaris investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-tenaris-sa-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

Tenaris and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Tenaris’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a widespread bribery scandal in Argentina involving payments made to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012 to facilitate a $1.9B payment from Venezuela relating to its seizure of a related unit, Sidor, which was transformed into a Venezuelan state-owned enterprise.

On this news, the price of Tenaris’ shares plummeted.

The case is Atanasio v. Tenaris S.A. et al, 18-cv-7059.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

