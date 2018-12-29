29/12/2018 18:52:36

The Way to Happiness Brings the Community Together for a Safe, Holiday Celebration

CLEARWATER, Fla, Dec. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 22nd, with Christmas wreaths beautifully hung on the windows, cookies, a scavenger hunt, and other Christmas goodies and activities, The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay held their 1st Annual Holiday Celebration at their downtown Clearwater headquarters.

The center’s doors were wide open to the young and old alike to enjoy activities, such as: a photo booth to capture the holiday spirit; decorating Santa’s stockings; making jingle bell necklaces; and writing letters to Santa. 

The Way to Happiness Center Manager, Ms. Yulia Igina said, “With disrespect at an all-time high in today’s world and crime above the national average here in Florida, providing our youth with a safe environment where they can have fun is so important. That is why we held this celebration.”

Guests also went on a scavenger hunt for free raffle tickets, taking them on an educational trail through the seven humanitarian outreach centers on Fort Harrison Avenue sponsored by the Church of Scientology. They learned about their human rights, the harmful effects of drugs, the importance of helping those in need, and more at the centers.

At the end of the event, children left with their hands full of toys and gifts won at the raffle. One young boy left with a giant 5-foot teddy bear which was at least 3 times larger than he was and with a grin from ear to ear.

“We thank the Church of Scientology for their tremendous support,” said Ms. Tanja Cranton, the Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay. “Without their help, it would not be possible for us to host events such as these where we can bring the community together in a safe and fun environment.”

The Way to Happiness center is open daily from 10am – 10pm. If you would like to tour or attend complimentary workshops, please call us at (727) 467-6961

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay

The Way to Happiness booklet, written by L. Ron Hubbard, is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. The booklet holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society. The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay opened their headquarters in downtown Clearwater on July 11th, 2015.

For more information contact:  

Tanja Cranton

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay

727-467-6961

info.fl@twth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7abefce1-0603-4d0e-831b-1e0ff448cbd1

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
39
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
29
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
18
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
17
28 Dec
 
Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
16
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
16
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
MAR INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. – MAR
2
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY)
3
DXC TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC
4
XPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO
5
TENARIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:00
WBT INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Welbilt, Inc. Investors of Important Jan 8 Deadline in Class Action – WBT
19:00
GSKY ALERT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GreenSky, Inc.; Important Deadline in Case – GSKY
18:52
The Way to Happiness Brings the Community Together for a Safe, Holiday Celebration
18:00
MGI INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – MGI
16:15
UPDATE: DISYS’ Announced Acquisition of Princeton Information Solidifies Company’s Growth in Financial Sector
16:00
CHINA ZENIX FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds China Zenix Auto International Limited Investors of Important Dec. 31 Deadline in First Class Action – ZXAIY; ZX
15:30
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof High-Pressure, High-Volume Fan, CI/II, 16,800 CFM, 36” Propeller
15:00
PPDF DEADLINE NOTICE: Rosen Law Reminds PPDAI Group Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Federal Case – PPDF
13:00
NKTR FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nektar Therapeutics Investors of Important December 31 Deadline in Class Action – NKTR

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 December 2018 20:32:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-29 21:32:12 - 2018-12-29 20:32:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY