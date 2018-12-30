Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Power Supply with 220V AC 60 Hz, ATEX-Rated CID1

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and power supply sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof power supply, providing operators working in hazardous locations a way to power low voltage LED lights with 12 or 24V DC output. This unit comes equipped with an input voltage of 220V AC 60 Hz and four explosion proof receptacles rated at 20 amps each.

The ATEX-EPL-RPS-70A-220V portable explosion proof power supply is ATEX rated and is mounted on a wheeled, non-sparking aluminum frame. This unit’s output side has four 2023, Class I, Division 1 receptacles designed to accept twist lock plugs. The enclosure has a 70ah AGM battery and charger/maintainer system that comes standard with a 25-foot, 16/3 SOOW cord terminated with a 20-amp, 250V, 6-20P explosion proof male plug.

This power supply weighs 105 lbs. and is rated for use in Class I, Division 1 hazardous locations. When using lights like the EHL-LED lamps, the system can power four lamps for 10.5 hours on a single charge. Suitable applications include indoor and outdoor use, construction sites, plant maintenance and turnarounds, shipyards and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact: Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce8d6807-fc2c-44d7-b719-daca4e0e976f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc1f839e-f42a-441f-a230-fc7a4e66f815