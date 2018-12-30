30/12/2018 19:00:00

“LOCAL CHICAGO ARTISTS FIND INNOVATIVE WAY TO GIVE BACK TO THE HOMELESS DURING THE WINTER AND ALL-YEAR ROUND. “

Chicago, Dec. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, Daily Planet Productions has teamed up with StreetWise and 20 local artists to sell limited edition, custom designed, hand-screened t-shirts with 100% of the profits benefitting the homeless who participate in the programs at StreetWise.

 The 2018 collection debuted at a Pop-Up Store held earlier this month where StreetWise vendors, artists and volunteers worked side-by-side to sell the shirts. All of the shirts are available at the online store, year-round at www.giveashirt.net.

  “People in Chicago are always looking for different ways to give back to those in need in our community, and the "Give a Shirt" Online Store offers a chance to buy a meaningful gifts for friends and family while supporting the hard-working vendors of Streetwise. We’ve been wanting to give back to the community as a company and this seemed like the perfect way to do it,” said Scott Marvel, President of Daily Planet Productions. “Now in its fourth year, this effort has raised over $75,000 to help StreetWise vendors who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness.”

 Well-known on the streets of Chicago, StreetWise publishes a weekly magazine where trained and authorized vendors (homeless or at-risk of homelessness) make their own way to the  office where they pay $0.90 for the magazine they sell for $2.00, making a $1.10 profit on each sale. StreetWise is a member of the International Network of Street Papers than has more than 100 street papers around the world.

 The Pop-Up Shop will help vendors by giving them another means of employment by working at the shop and selling the t-shirts alongside the artists. 

 “This is a great opportunity for StreetWise and our vendors to raise their visibility and increase awareness of their investment in their own journey as they a seek a ‘give a hand up, not a hand out’” said Julie Youngquist, Executive Director of StreetWise. “We are so fortunate to have found such generous partners at Daily Planet Productions and with local artist community who are committed making a difference in our City.” 

 Each shirt will be sold for $25 and there will also be tote bags, notebooks, posters, hand towels, and kids t-shirts for sale. All of the proceeds will go directly to StreetWise and StreetWise vendors. 

 For more information, go to Giveashirt.net, or contact Daily Planet at 312.640.7447 or StreetWise at 773.334.6600. 

 

 ## 

 Daily Planet Productions is a full-service design and production studio that creates and edits videos, animations, and motion graphics for broadcast and web. For more information 

visit www.dailyplanetltd.com. 

 

StreetWise helps individuals out of the crisis of poverty and homeless through the sale of StreetWise magazine, job readiness and placement, and supportive services. More than 11,000 vendors have received a hand up since 1992. For more information or to find your local vendor visit www.streetwise.org. Did you know that StreetWise vendors purchase the magazine for $0.90 and sell them for $2.00! 

Julie Youngquist

StreetWise

773-819-5614

jyoungquist@streetwise.org

