SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Sogou Inc. – SOGO

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sogou Inc. (“Sogou” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOGO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Sogou and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around November 9, 2017, Sogou commenced an initial public offering of 45,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), priced at $13.00 per share. In June and July 2018, Chinese media sources reported that Chinese authorities had ordered Sogou to remove illegal content from its search engine.

On July 30, 2018, Sogou announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018. The Company revised guidance for its third quarter 2018 financial results, citing an investigation by Chinese regulatory authorities and the implementation of “remedial measures”, which included a ten-day suspension of part of its advertising business. Following this announcement, the price of Sogou ADSs fell $0.78, or 7.55%, to close at $9.55 on July 30, 2018.

On October 25, 2018, Sogou announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018, advising investors that revenues had fallen short of guidance by $5.24 million and disclosing disappointing guidance for 2019. Following this news, the price of Sogou ADSs fell $0.25, or 4.35%, over the following three trading sessions, closing at $5.50 on October 30, 2018.

