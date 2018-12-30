30/12/2018 15:14:39

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in India Globalization Capital, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – IGC; IGCC

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against India Globalization Capital, Inc. (“India Globalization” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IGC)(OTCMKTS: IGCC) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, District of Maryland, and index under 18-cv-03408, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased or otherwise, acquired India Globalization securities between June 21, 2018 through October 29, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased India Globalization securities between June 21, 2018, and October 29, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until January 2, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

India Globalization purports to be focused on the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain.  Its lead product is Hyalolex, an alternative oral therapy for the treatment of symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The Company has filed several patents for its pipeline of products including ones for the treatment of Parkinson’s Central Nervous System related disorders, eating disorders, and seizures in cats and dogs. Since its inception, the Company operates a legacy business that involves trading commodities and heavy equipment rental.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) India Globalization substantially discontinued the business that it conducted at the time it began trading on the NYSE American; (ii) the Company had become engaged in ventures or promotions which have not developed to a commercial stage; (iii) consequently, the Company is not an operating company for the purposes of continued trading and listing on the NYSE American; and (iv) as a result, India Globalization’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On Sunday, October 28, 2018, an article was published on the financial news website Marketwatch, titled “All the potential red flags for investors in IGC, the pot stock that jumped 1,000% in three months.” The article discussed the “alarming number of red flags” it uncovered which “undermine” claims made by the Company. Then, on October 29, 2018, the NYSE American announced “that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:  IGC) — ticker symbol IGC — from the Exchange. Trading in the Company's common stock on the NYSE American will be suspended immediately.” The NYSE American also said that the “Company or its management have engaged in operations which, in the opinion of the Exchange, are contrary to the public interest.”

Following this news, the Company’s common stock ceased trading on the NYSE American, resulting in significant damages to the Company’s stockholders and the Class.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
39
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
22
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
17
13:40
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
16
28 Dec
 
Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
16
13:53
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
15
29 Dec
 
Hold fast jeg åbnede min nordnet her til morgen og jeg har modtaget 1.423.961,33 kr. Aner ikke hvor ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
MGI INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – MGI
2
WBT INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Welbilt, Inc. Investors of Important Jan 8 Deadline in Class Action – WBT
3
GSKY ALERT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GreenSky, Inc.; Important Deadline in Case – GSKY
4
BA LOSS NOTICE:  Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company; Important Investor Deadline – BA
5
Larson Electronics Releases 25W Handheld LED Spotlight, 12-32V DC, 1000’ Beam Reach, Waterproof

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:00
Larson Electronics Releases 600V Max Explosion Proof 3-Pole Circuit Breaker, CI/II/II, D1/2
15:56
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Costco Wholesale Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – COST
15:54
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tesaro, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TSRO
15:29
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AQUA
15:26
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fitbit, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FIT
15:14
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in India Globalization Capital, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – IGC; IGCC
29 Dec
Larson Electronics Releases 25W Handheld LED Spotlight, 12-32V DC, 1000’ Beam Reach, Waterproof
29 Dec
BA LOSS NOTICE:  Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company; Important Investor Deadline – BA
29 Dec
WBT INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Welbilt, Inc. Investors of Important Jan 8 Deadline in Class Action – WBT

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 December 2018 16:24:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-30 17:24:26 - 2018-12-30 16:24:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY