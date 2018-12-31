31/12/2018 15:51:14

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Red Hat, LSC Communications, Intersections, and Pacific Biosciences on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Red Hat, Inc., LSC Communications, Intersections Inc., and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT)

Buyer: Business Machines Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 29, 2018 and valued at $34 billion, Red Hat stockholders will receive $190.00 in cash for each share of Red Hat common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Red Hat and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Red Hat investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/rht/.

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD)

Buyer: Quad/Graphics, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 31, 2018 and valued at $1.4 billion, LSC stockholders will receive 0.625 shares of Quad/Graphics for each share of LSC common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether LSC and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the LSC Communications investigation go to: https://bespc.com/lksd/.

Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX)

Buyer: WC SACD One Parent, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 31, 2018, Intersections stockholders will receive $3.68 in cash for each share of Intersections common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Intersections and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Intersections investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/intx/.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB)

Buyer: Illumina, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 1, 2018 and valued at $1.2 billion, Pacific stockholders will receive $8.00 in cash for each share of Pacific common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Pacific and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Pacific Biosciences investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/pacificbio/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

