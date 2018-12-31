31/12/2018 16:11:00

Celebrating 25 Years of a Text Analysis Software

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the coming new year, Megaputer Intelligence celebrates the 25th anniversary of PolyAnalyst™, its state-of-the-art software tool for advanced analytics. As Megaputer readies to fulfill its new year’s resolutions, including the release of PolyAnalyst Grid™ and PolyAnalyst 7.0, CEO Sergei Ananyan discussed the company’s outlook, saying, “We are excited for the upcoming developments at Megaputer that will showcase our commitment to revolutionizing how companies can gain immeasurable value from text data.”

During the silver year of PolyAnalyst, the company plans to deliver an enhanced user experience through a re-designed interface, faster big data processing, and a release of its own, fully integrated, optical character recognition (OCR) software for extracting text from image-based files. When Brian Howard, Sales & Marketing Manager at Megaputer, was asked what these product achievements meant to him, he answered, “We’ve accomplished a lot over the years, having built a reputation for excellence as leading innovators in deep linguistic analysis for natural language processing. I often stress in my conversations with new potential clients just how long our company has been perfecting our capabilities for text analysis.” Brian went on to describe how the vendor landscape for text analysis tools didn’t really start to take shape until the mid-nineties. “In my view, being a seasoned player in text analytics is one of the big reasons why Megaputer has its competitive edge today, especially since text analysis is still a relatively new technology.”

Megaputer’s humble beginnings have played a major role in shaping the evolution of PolyAnalyst and the company as a whole. The PolyAnalyst story first began with a close-knit group of artificial intelligence researchers who wanted to commercialize new ground-breaking machine learning techniques that promised to revolutionize text analytics. They started out developing small, separate algorithms designed for specific analytical tasks that were later grouped together in one package that formed the very first version of PolyAnalyst in 1994. The company, Megaputer Intelligence, was later founded in 1997 and established its US headquarters in Indiana, where it continues its work to highlight the hidden insights only found in text.

For more information about PolyAnalyst, visit: https://www.megaputer.com/polyanalyst/

About Megaputer Intelligence

Megaputer Intelligence (www.megaputer.com) is a leading provider of data and text mining software and custom analytical solutions for various application domains. Megaputer analytical tools enable customers worldwide to make informed data-driven decisions.

Megaputer is a registered trademark of Megaputer Intelligence Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information:

Michelle Shugars

marketing@megaputer.com

(812) 330-0110

www.megaputer.com

MI-logo400x400.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
39
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
30
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
21
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
17
28 Dec
 
Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
16
29 Dec
 
Hold fast jeg åbnede min nordnet her til morgen og jeg har modtaget 1.423.961,33 kr. Aner ikke hvor ..
15
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of DXC Technology Company – DXC
2
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Sogou Inc. – SOGO
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nobilis Health Corporation - HLTH
5
Oyu Tolgoi and the Government of Mongolia sign Power Source Framework Agreement for Tavan Tolgoi-based power project

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:42
New Jersey Mining Company Releases President’s Letter to Employees and Shareholders
16:33
Houthis accelerate court proceedings against Baha’is in Yemen
16:30
Magnitude Software Acquires SAP Innovator Z Option
16:11
Celebrating 25 Years of a Text Analysis Software
16:01
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, XPO and TDOC
16:00
Larson Electronics Releases Hi-Res Day/Night Explosion Proof Camera with 36X Zoom, CI/II/III
15:53
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EIX, ATUS, TX and AGN
15:51
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Red Hat, LSC Communications, Intersections, and Pacific Biosciences on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
15:41
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, APHA, CURO and NVDA

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
31 December 2018 17:09:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-31 18:09:47 - 2018-12-31 17:09:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY