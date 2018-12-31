CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSRO, PPDF and MAR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai.. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehold.. TSRO LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Se..

Related debate Falder og falder indlagt ordre på 30,2 Nogle som køber denne her i 31?

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TSRO) Class Period: November 4, 2016 - November 14, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tesaro-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Tesaro, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) notwithstanding the completion of the July Public Offering, Tesaro’s liquidity position was insufficient to meet its cash flow requirements and fund its existing operations; (ii) accordingly, unbeknownst to investors, an additional public offering of Tesaro common stock was imminent; and (iii) as a result, Tesaro’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On July 7, 2016, Tesaro announced the closing of a previously-announced underwritten public offering. Then on November 14, 2016, Tesaro announced another proposed public offering. Following this news, on November 15, 2016, Tesaro stock fell more than 11 percent to close at $131.04 per share.

To learn more about the Tesaro, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with PPDAI's November 2017 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ppdai-group-inc-ppdf-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO contained materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information, including that: (1) PPDAI was engaged in predatory lending practices that saddled subprime borrowers and those with poor or limited credit histories with high interest rate debt they could not repay; (2) many of PPDAI’s customers were using PPDAI-provided loans to repay existing loans they otherwise could not afford to repay, thereby inflating PPDAI’s revenues and active borrower numbers and increasing the likelihood of defaults; (3) PPDAI was experiencing increasing delinquency rates, negatively affecting PPDAI’s reserves; (4) PPDAI’s purported “rapid growth” in the number and amount of loans had materially dropped off; and (5) PPDAI was providing online loans to college students despite a government ban on the practice.

To learn more about the PPDAI Group Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MAR) Class Period: November 9, 2016 - November 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/marriott-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Marriott International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott’s and Starwood’s systems storing their customers’ personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood’s network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and the sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Marriott International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com