31/12/2018 15:26:21

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSRO, PPDF and MAR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
30 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
30 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehold..
29 Dec - 
TSRO LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Se..
Related debate
14 Nov - 
Falder og falder
08 Nov - 
indlagt ordre på 30,2
08 Nov - 
Nogle som køber denne her i 31?

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TSRO)

Class Period: November 4, 2016 - November 14, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tesaro-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Tesaro, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) notwithstanding the completion of the July Public Offering, Tesaro’s liquidity position was insufficient to meet its cash flow requirements and fund its existing operations; (ii) accordingly, unbeknownst to investors, an additional public offering of Tesaro common stock was imminent; and (iii) as a result, Tesaro’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  On July 7, 2016, Tesaro announced the closing of a previously-announced underwritten public offering. Then on November 14, 2016, Tesaro announced another proposed public offering. Following this news, on November 15, 2016, Tesaro stock fell more than 11 percent to close at $131.04 per share.

To learn more about the Tesaro, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with PPDAI's November 2017 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ppdai-group-inc-ppdf-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO contained materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information, including that: (1) PPDAI was engaged in predatory lending practices that saddled subprime borrowers and those with poor or limited credit histories with high interest rate debt they could not repay; (2) many of PPDAI’s customers were using PPDAI-provided loans to repay existing loans they otherwise could not afford to repay, thereby inflating PPDAI’s revenues and active borrower numbers and increasing the likelihood of defaults; (3) PPDAI was experiencing increasing delinquency rates, negatively affecting PPDAI’s reserves; (4) PPDAI’s purported “rapid growth” in the number and amount of loans had materially dropped off; and (5) PPDAI was providing online loans to college students despite a government ban on the practice.

To learn more about the PPDAI Group Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MAR)

Class Period: November 9, 2016 - November 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/marriott-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Marriott International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott’s and Starwood’s systems storing their customers’ personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood’s network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and the sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Marriott International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:26 TSRO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSRO, PPDF and MAR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
30 Dec TSRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tesaro, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TSRO
29 Dec TSRO
TSRO LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc.; Important Case Deadline – TSRO
29 Dec TSRO
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of BSB Bancorp, Gaming Partners, Tribune Media, and Tesaro on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
26 Dec TSRO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, TSRO, and XPO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Dec TSRO
EARLY JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
23 Dec TSRO
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, RBBN, TSRO and MGI
20 Dec TSRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AQUA TSRO MGI MDR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
18 Dec TSRO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSRO, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18 Dec TSRO
TSRO INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc.; Important Deadline – TSRO

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of DXC Technology Company – DXC
2
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Sogou Inc. – SOGO
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Certain Officers – GS
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nobilis Health Corporation - HLTH
5
Oyu Tolgoi and the Government of Mongolia sign Power Source Framework Agreement for Tavan Tolgoi-based power project

Related stock quotes

Tesaro Inc 73.94 0.2% Stock price increasing
Marriott International 108.26 1.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:42
New Jersey Mining Company Releases President’s Letter to Employees and Shareholders
16:33
Houthis accelerate court proceedings against Baha’is in Yemen
16:30
Magnitude Software Acquires SAP Innovator Z Option
16:11
Celebrating 25 Years of a Text Analysis Software
16:01
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, XPO and TDOC
16:00
Larson Electronics Releases Hi-Res Day/Night Explosion Proof Camera with 36X Zoom, CI/II/III
15:53
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EIX, ATUS, TX and AGN
15:51
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Red Hat, LSC Communications, Intersections, and Pacific Biosciences on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
15:41
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, APHA, CURO and NVDA

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
31 December 2018 17:10:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-31 18:10:25 - 2018-12-31 17:10:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY